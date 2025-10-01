Kwadwo Baah looks set to reunite with Pompey fans for the first time since Boxing Day’s controversial fixture.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwadwo Baah is expecting a frosty reception if he faces Pompey this evening.

And the Watford forward has made it clear he feels fans who give abuse to players should be able to take it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s set to be the first time Baah will come up against John Mousinho’s men since Boxing Day’s highly-controversial fixture, which saw him at the centre of attention at Vicarage Road.

After Watford netted a late stoppage-time winner, the ex-Crystal Palace talent headed straight to the travelling Fratton faithful, where he proceeded to do the ‘take the L’ dance from Fortnight.

Having already been on a yellow card, the winger was sent off after the full-time whistle, which also prompted a strong reaction from the Blues boss, his players and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford forward Kwadwo Baah on Pompey reunion

With a potential reunion on the cards this evening, Baah isn’t expecting the warmest of welcomes by Pompey supporters but is adamant supporters should be able to take what they’re given.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, the Watford talent said: ‘I’ve said many times in different interviews. I’m not going to get the greatest response back when I go there.

‘Obviously last season I got injured so I didn't get to travel but I kind of enjoy it when the fans give it to me. It shows that I’m doing something good on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was just a bit of banter on my side, I’m not a serious type of person.

‘It did happen a year ago and I’m still surprised that Portsmouth fans to this day still talk about it.

‘Some fans may disagree but the way I see it is that if the fans give it to you, we’re all humans and we have emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It should be fair that we could give it back to the fans not because we’re footballers that we should be seen as professionals or anything.

‘I just find it funny. Other than that I see it as a bit of banter.

‘As a footballer, I’ve always said to myself that I’m not going to change anything. There are levels to it but I don’t want to be robotic, I’m going to show a bit of personality.

‘Players have to loosen up a bit and show a bit of personality and fans - if they give it - should be able to take it.’

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Watford: Star duo return as Mousinho faces big calls