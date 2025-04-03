‘Cheer up’: Controversial Watford and ex-Crystal Palace man hits back at Portsmouth

Kwadwo Baah celebrates Watford's last-gasp 2-1 win over Pompey on Boxing Day. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire. | PA

Kwadwo Baah has hit back at Pompey fans ahead of Watford’s trip to Fratton Park later this month.

The Hornets forward is poised to feature, injury permitting, in the Easter Monday contest at PO4 after returning to first-team duties following a two-and-a-half month layoff. The 22-year-old appeared off the bench to feature in the final 29 minutes of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Plymouth.

Baah’s recovery comes just in time for the trip to the south coast - setting up a Blues reunion following Boxing Day’s controversial contest.

The former Crystal Palace man grabbed the headlines during Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road after celebrating in front of the travelling Fratton faithful.

After Tom Cleverley’s men secured a late winner deep into added time through Rocco Vata, the German youth international headed straight over to the away end after the whistle - where he proceeded to do the famous ‘take the L’ dance from the video game Fortnite.

His celebrations provoked not just the 2,250 Pompey fans in attendance but John Mousinho too, with the head coach slamming Baah’s actions.

Ahead of Watford’s visit to PO4 on April 21, the former Burton man believes the Fratton faithful have taken the incident too seriously, though he made it clear he has respect for the Blues.

Speaking to TheWatfordWay on YouTube, he said: ‘Obviously they were giving it during the game which I’m not against because it’s part of football and a part of the game.

‘I quite enjoy when fans are giving it to the players but I feel like if fans give it to the players, the players should be able to give it back to the fans. Even though we are professional, we all have personalities.

‘I think with the Pompey one I was a bit too excited. I do have the utmost respect for Pompey and their fans, I think it’s just a bit of banter. Pompey is a great team, I’ve played at Fratton Park during lockdown days and it’s a great stadium with a great history.

‘But, I think some of the fans have taken it a bit too personal. I like to joke about a bit and it was just a bit of banter. For me, it’s just football. You’ve got to cheer up a bit. If you give it, you should be able to take it in my books. I think they’re reading too much into it because it’s literally just football.’

A contest full of controversy between Watford and Pompey at Vicarage Road

Pompey boss John Mousinho has updated on Matt Ritchie's injury. Pic: PA | PA

It wasn’t just the incident after full-time whistle which saw Baah surrounded in controversy, having avoided a red card in the first half following a nasty tackle on Matt Ritchie.

After escaping an earlier dismissal, the forward was the centre of attention again 12 minutes into the second period, when he was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box by referee Geoff Eltringham. The official pointed to the spot, although replays suggested Baah was challenged outside the penalty area.

The ex-Rochdale man was then shown a second yellow card for his antics after the game, following a fiery-contest at Vicarage Road.

Watford make the trip to Pompey on Easter Monday and currently sit five points away from the play-off spots.

