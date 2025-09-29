Marlon Pack scored on his first appearance of the season against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Marlon Pack made it his personal mission to return in time for Pompey’s south-coast derby against Southampton earlier this month.

And the Blues skipper has revealed how he’s looking to change the narrative for players of a ‘certain age’ to still play at the highest level.

Although John Mousinho’s men suffered disappointment, it was a positive day for Pack, who netted a late consolation at Portman Road.

This forced the ex-Bristol City man to sit out the first four games before returning to the match-day squad against Southampton a fortnight ago.

Marlon Pack opens up on ‘tough’ injury

Pack was one of the shining lights during pre-season prior to his set-back but is now hoping to impress at Championship level this term now injury free.

He told The News: ‘It’s been personally a really difficult start to the season because - as always - I try to take care of myself in the off season.

‘I’ve said it before, you get to a certain age and there will be a narrative and that’s football and that’s where football is and that’s fine.

‘I always make sure that I look after myself and make sure I’m one of the fittest in the team.

‘I felt like I had a really good pre-season and I always try to control what I can control, try to do things the right way - whether I’m playing or not.

‘The injury personally was tough but I came back earlier than expected and just trying to play catch up in training.

‘Personally, it was great to be involved in the Southampton game after only being out for five weeks.

‘Obviously to come on to the pitch (against Ipswich) and still feel like I’ve got a lot left to give and as long as I get an opportunity to do that in a Portsmouth shirt then I will do that.’

How Pompey skipper returned from injury ahead of schedule

Pack was initially expected to miss 4-6 weeks through injury after sustaining a knee issue on the eve of the new campaign.

But just a month after undergoing surgery, the popular midfielder was named in the 20-man squad to face Southampton in the first south-coast derby to take place in the league since April 2012.

And as a boyhood Blues fan, the skipper made it clear he had made it his mission to return to full fitness in a bid to feature against Pompey’s bitter rivals.

‘I was training, so I was a week or two ahead of schedule.

‘I wasn’t missing that game for the world so that was great to be involved in from being a Portsmouth fan growing up.

‘Being a part of those games as a supporter and today (Ipswich) for my first appearance of the season - albeit in a defeat - on a personal level it was good to come and put on the shirt again.’

