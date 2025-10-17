It’s been a mixed bag in the opening nine matches for Pompey as they look to improve on the 16th-placed finish achieved on their return last season.

Next up for John Mousinho’s men is a trip to third-placed Leicester City and look to advance on the 1-0 triumph over second-placed Middlesbrough last time out.

Although there is plenty of reason to be positive on the south coast, the bookies currently don’t share the same view.

We’ve taken a look at the latest favourites to be relegated from the Championship at the end of the season, with odds from Sky Bet, to see where Pompey and their rivals rank at present.

1 . Latest Championship relegation odds The latest Championship relegation favourites - and where Pompey currently rank.