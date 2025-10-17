It’s been a mixed bag in the opening nine matches for Pompey as they look to improve on the 16th-placed finish achieved on their return last season.
The Blues have picked up three wins, three draws and three defeats during that time, with their 12 points currently placing them 14th in the table.
Next up for John Mousinho’s men is a trip to third-placed Leicester City and look to advance on the 1-0 triumph over second-placed Middlesbrough last time out.
Although there is plenty of reason to be positive on the south coast, the bookies currently don’t share the same view.
We’ve taken a look at the latest favourites to be relegated from the Championship at the end of the season, with odds from Sky Bet, to see where Pompey and their rivals rank at present.
