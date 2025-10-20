Rob Atkinson spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Pompey from Bristol City.

Bristol City fans have taken to social media to share their love for Rob Atkinson as his stock continues to grow.

The 27-year-old, who penned a fresh long-term contract at Ashton Gate in the summer, has been a rejuvenated figure under new boss Gerhard Struber during the first 10 games of the season.

That, of course, could’ve been very different during the recent transfer window, with Pompey keen to strike a deal to land Atkinson on a permanent basis following his outstanding Fratton loan, where he played a pivotal role in the Blues’ survival.

But following his return to Ashton Gate, the centre-back has gone from strength-to-strength, becoming an ever-present figure in the Struber’s backline where he’s featured in every Championship contest so far.

Indeed, his latest display is one that has caught the eye of the Bristol City faithful, who are certainly enjoying the revival of the ex-Oxford United man.

Atkinson was one of the Robins’ standout performers during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City - and crucially over former boss Liam Manning, who made the move to Carrow Road in the summer.

That left an even sweeter taste in the mouth of those travelling supporters as well as the centre-back, who struggled for game time under the head coach prior to his Fratton Park switch in January.

And the Bristol City faithful have taken to social media to express their affection for the defender, who has been a key figure in their solid start to the new campaign.

In fact, his impressive display has got some supporters insisting the former Pompey loanee should now be viewed as one of the best central defenders in the division.

What Bristol City faithful love over former Pompey loanee

Former Pompey loan favourite Rob Atkinson | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@RobbieSkeates: Injured for two years, went on loan. Could have been it with us. But my word. Rob Atkinson deserves all the credit, all the plaudits, all the praise. When people say, “I’ll come back stronger”, there’s no better example. Professional to a T.

@TheExiledRobin: Clearly enjoyed yesterday, a lot! Top performance, determined and celebrating at the end. Very glad he stayed, because he really wasn’t going to be

@crobbyg: Robert Atkinson my word. Has to be in the conversation for one of best CB in the league fella is unreal.

@plod1956: Rob must have derived a lot of personal satisfaction, considering last season.

@TheKaiserBCFC: There’s a reason big Rob Atkinson led the celebrations at the end.

@AllanFeaney: Such a bonus having a fit and firing Rob back in the engine room. Show me a club with 4 better CBs than City?

@jsaundrs: Rolls Royce.

@jordanabraine: One of the best things about Manning jumping ship has been the revival of Atkinson getting back to his best, genuinely been like a new signing.

@Weeksy1984: Said it before.....this lad would be my captain, speaks so well and loves playing for City, to think we almost let him go.

@claireroberts01: Excellent yesterday, made a team of the day too.