Makenzie Kirk was one of four signing made by Pompey on a hectic deadline day.

Makenzie Kirk has insisted Toby Steward was one of the key reasons why he chose Fratton Park as his next career destination.

And the deadline-day signing believes he is ready to make the step up from Scottish football to the Championship.

The 21-year-old was one of four signings completed by the Blues’ on a busy climax to the transfer window, which also saw the additions of Josef Bursik, Franco Umeh and Conor Chaplin.

The Northern Ireland U21 international netted 11 goals for the Saints last term despite their relegation from Scotland’s top flight.

That impressive goal-return - along with his prolific form in front of goal at youth level for Hearts B - caught the eyes of EFL clubs, with Pompey handing the front man a three-year deal.

Kirk had already appeared netted five goals in seven outings for Simo Valakari’s men prior to his Fratton Park switch and lined-up with Steward on a number of occasions, who is enjoying an impressive season-long loan stint in the Scottish Championship.

And the new arrival insisted the Blues was his preferred destination after the young stopper sold him the project on the south coast.

Why Pompey have key figure to thank for Makenzie Kirk

Speaking to the club’s in-house media, he said: ‘I think you can’t take away from the size of the club that it is.

‘It was one of the ones where it first came about, it really interested me and once we got talking it was the only one I wanted to get over the line.

Pompey new boy Makenzie Kirk. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Pic: Portsmouth FC

‘I think after speaking to Toby, it was a no-brainer. He had all the right things to say about the club to sell me on it so it was one of the ones I was sold instantly.

‘I spoke to the gaffer and spoke to Rich (Hughes) over a call and it was one of the ones where I was delighted when I came off the call.

‘It was one of the ones where I knew I was coming here to develop and I know that I’m coming to the right place for me.

‘The facilities are brilliant, they’re second to none. It’s a little bit different for me from where I’ve come from.

‘At St Johnstone, it was really good for me. It was a good platform and I'm very grateful for what they’ve done for me but coming here it’s a different ball game. It’s something I’m really looking forward to getting started.’

Makenzie Kirk ready to make Pompey step up

With Kirk making the switch to the south coast, the young striker leaves his life in Scotland behind in order to link up with Mousinho’s men.

And while the 21-year-old believes it will be a difficult challenge, he feels he will be ready to make the step up to Championship football.

‘I think on a personal note for me it’s going to be a difficult time because it’s my first time moving away from home but that’s why you sign up to be a professional footballer, you’ve got to expect these things when you do well. It’s something that I’ll deal with and I’ll love.

‘Coming here, I need to do the right things. I want to come here and develop everything and that comes from hard work on the training pitch and listening and learning from the senior boys and asking questions.

‘It’s something that I’m going to really look forward to. Something that I can definitely expect is a high level of standards and players that you’re playing against and with week in week out.’