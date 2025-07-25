There have been two new arrivals at Fratton Park so far this summer as John Mousinho looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Blues are readying themselves for their second-successive season back in the Championship after finishing 16th last term.

Adrian Segecic was the first name through the doors at PO4 in June, with Pompey fending off interest from across the globe to land the Aussie sensation. The 21-year-old made the move from Sydney FC and penned a three-year deal on the south coast.

Meanwhile, John Swift completed his return to Fratton Park earlier this month after a 19-year absence. The midfielder sealed a free-transfer switch to his boyhood club, having been released from West Brom at the end of the season.

Mark Kosznovszky became the latest addition on Friday afternoon, sealing his switch from MTK Budapest.

It’s not just incomings Mousinho’s men will have to contend with in the transfer window, with a host of names including Matt Ritchie given the green light to depart.

There is plenty of business still to be completed before deadline day on September 1 as the head coach primes his squad for the new campaign.

But who are the most valuable players currently in his squad?

With figures provided by Transfermarkt, here are the least and most expensive players in Mousinho’s side following the early transfer business.

