Adrian Segecic is already serving up Pompey goal contributions - and has now sent a goal message to the Fratton Faithful they will enjoy.

Adrian Segecic believes he can repeat his A-League goalscoring exploits at Fratton Park.

And the Aussie new boy has told of his anticipation at giving Pompey fans the kind of high-tempo energy and commitment they demand, after a promising start to his Blues career.

Exciting Pompey start - and a Segecic message to fans

Segecic delivered a standout display on his pre-season bow at Woking this week, grabbing a first-half goal and fashioning other chances in the 2-0 success.

It was more of the same the following night, as the 21-year-old came on at the break and quickly teed up Harry Clout for his maiden senior goal.

The Sydney FC signing has served notice of what he’s all about, arriving at Fratton Park as the A-League’s top scorer with 18 goals.

And that’s the kind of attacking returns he’s looking to replicate in royal blue next term.

Segecic said: ‘It’s been easy to settle in. I’m enjoying the club, the city and the good weather so far.

‘The players are genuinely good guys, they’re chill, they’re funny and that’s why I’m enjoying it so much so far. They are all good welcoming people.

‘I’m looking forward to bringing some energy and goals to the group now.

‘My strength is being direct and scoring goals.

‘My qualities aren’t just on the ball, but off it and the way we attack, press and the high energy - that’s me as a player as well.

‘Energy, goals and a bit of flair and enjoyment for the fans - that’s what I’m all about.

‘I got a lot of goals last season, especially considering the minutes I played. A lot of those goals came from the bench which was good.

‘That loan period in Holland helped me a lot to got back to Australia and get those goals. Now everything is happening very quickly.

‘It’s confidence and using that now to continue at Portsmouth and keep pushing. I want to do the same here, if not better.’

Segecic: ‘I think Fratton is going be loving that’

Pompey fans are liking what they see of Segecic so far, with it now three weeks until the Championship opener at Oxford United.

The attacking talent is fully aware of what the demands which come with wearing royal blue are, in terms of physical output and commitment. Despite his diminutive nature, Segecic is looking forward to giving the Fratton faithful exactly what they want.

He added: ‘I quite enjoy it, actually (physicality). Some of us smaller players like going up against the taller players.

‘At times it’s a lot easier, because they can’t change as quick as us and explode away. They aren’t as fast as us off the mark.

‘It goes both ways, if we go too tight to them they are going to smash us, but that’s football - and you have to be smarter than your opponent.

‘But I’m definitely looking forward to smashing into a few people next season, too. I think Fratton is going be loving that - that is going to be good!

‘John (Mousinho) and the coaching staff, I think, have seen something in my energy and how hard I work off the ball, which I can bring here.

‘That’s just been me my whole career. I may be small, but I bring energy and aggression. I can’t wait to give that energy and show it at Fratton.’