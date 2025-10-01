Pompey have lost two of their first three league matches at Fratton Park this season.

Marlon Pack has called on Pompey to turn Fratton Park into a fortress once again.

And the midfielder has made it clear the Blues have to make it as hostile as possible under the lights against Watford this evening.

John Mousinho’s men were formidable on home soil last season, losing just two of their final 17 league matches at PO4.

Among those were incredible results against eventual champions Leeds United, play-off semi-finalists Coventry City as well as beating the likes of Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

That outstanding form was key to their Championship survival after a terrible record on the road saw them pick up just three wins away from hime.

But it’s been a tough start to the season, with Pompey already losing two of their first three Championship matches at Fratton Park.

That included a disappointing 2-0 defeat to lowly Sheffield Wednesday last time out on home soil, with a 1-0 triumph over Preston North End the only success so far.

And Pack is adamant the Blues have to re-establish Fratton Park as one of the toughest places to come in the league, starting against Watford this evening.

Marlon Pack’s clear Fratton Park statement of intent

He told The News: ‘There wasn’t a lot to improve on from the start but it definitely gives us a better foundation from the start but now we’re two defeats back to back but then we have two home games.

‘It will be good to put on two positive performances at home. Probably our performances away from home have been better this year so it’s how can we replicate that home form which we had last year which was so pivotal to us staying in the division.

‘Using our home fans, the midweek game under the lights at Fratton Park is going to be a really good atmosphere like it always is. Hopefully that will kick start our home form for the rest of the season.

‘We’ve got two home games coming up, can we continue what we did last year by being on the front foot, be aggressive, set the tone early on, get the atmosphere, get the fans going early and then suffocate teams at Fratton Park because when we do that it’s the toughest place to come to in the league.’

Pompey v Watford preview

Pompey secured their Championship survival against Watford last season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues currently sit on eight points after the opening seven matches, with five of those coming away from home.

Following Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich Town, Mousinho’s men face 18th-placed Watford tonight, eyeing a much-needed return to winning ways.

Conor Chaplin is expected to slot straight back into the side following his absence at Portman Road due to his loan agreement, while Josh Murphy is set to be assessed following an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Harvey Blair is in contention to return to the side for the first time this season, but Pompey will still be without the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Callum Lang, Thomas Waddingham, Nicolas Schmid and Franco Umeh.

