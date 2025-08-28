Matt Ritchie’s stay at Fratton Park has come to a close just a year after his much-anticipated return.

Matt Ritchie has issued a heartfelt goodbye to the Fratton faithful following his Fratton Park exit on Thursday.

It was made clear at the start of the summer by John Mousinho that the forward would not be a guaranteed starter during the 2025-26 campaign as the Blues looked to build on last terms’s finish.

The winger has since sealed a move to Noel Hunt’s Royals, where he will link up with former team-mates Paddy Lane and Mark O’Mahony.

After an impressive campaign back on the south, the Gosport-born talent admitted it was a dream come true to appear for his boyhood club once again.

The forward’s farewell message read: ‘The honour of playing for Portsmouth Football is a privilege I will always treasure and be forever grateful for.

‘Thank you to the board and all the staff for the opportunity and to my teammates for welcoming me into the dressing room with open arms. It was a pleasure to go into battle alongside you.

‘To the fans – you are the heartbeat of this club and the reason Fratton Park is so special. Your unwavering support means everything.

‘For you to adapt Matty Taylor’s song – one I once sang from the terraces as a boy – into a chant for me was a dream come true. Those are memories I will cherish forever. Play up Pompey!’

Matt Ritchie’s Pompey career

Matt Ritchie | Jason Brown.

Ritchie initially came through the ranks at Fratton Park and would go on to amass 10 appearances before his departure in 2011.

Spells at Swindon, Bournemouth and Newcastle followed for the winger, who would complete a much-anticipated return to Fratton Park last summer on a free transfer.

He featured 41 times in all competitions for Mousinho’s men last term and was crucial in Pompey’s survival bid, which saw him net five goals and provide one assist.

Despite 29 starts during the campaign, Ritchie’s game time was set be reduced this season following talks with the head coach in May. There would be no avenue for the forward to return to the fray and had been training away from the Blues throughout the summer.

Ritchie has since penned a two-year deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and turns 36 in September.

