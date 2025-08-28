Matt Ritchie’s love affair with Pompey is finally over

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Ritchie’s Pompey exit has been confirmed.

The 35-year-old has departed the Blues following a mutual agreement to cancel his contract - a decision that subsequently allowed him to complete his much-anticipated free-transfer move to League One Reading.

There, the Blues academy product link link up with former Fratton Park team-mates Paddy Lane and Mark O’Mahony, with Ritchie signing a two-year deal with the Leasing Car Select Stadium side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward leaves after making 41 appearances for Pompey last season following his return to the club on a free transfer from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024.

Twenty-nine of those outings came via starts, with Ritchie scoring five goals and contributing one assist as the Blues finished 16th in the Championshup table.

He was told during the close season, however, that he was not guaranteed to be a starter this season as John Mousinho looked to build on last terms’s finish.

That has now seen Ritchie find a new club in the form of Reading, with the player leaving with the best wishes of the head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What John Mousinho has said about Matt Ritchie following his Pompey exit

Indeed, Mousinho told the club website: ‘Matt played a huge role here last season to help establish us as a Championship club.

‘He never gave anything less than 100 per cent when he pulled on the Pompey shirt and was a big presence both on and off the pitch.

‘I know it meant a lot for him to return to his boyhood club and I’m sure all the fans will join me in wishing Matt the very best for the future.’

Reading boss’ reaction to Ritchie signing

Reading boss Noel Hunt welcomed ‘fantastic signing’ Ritchie to the Royals by saying he’ll set new standards for everyone in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘Matt is a fantastic signing for us – he’s a proven player at every level, a leader on and off the pitch, and someone who will set standards for everyone. His quality and experience of winning promotions will be invaluable. We’re delighted to get him on board.’

Ritchie is Reading’s 12th signing this summer, following their takeover by former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig.

He could make his Royals debut on Saturday, when the 23rd-placed side take welcome Port Vale to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Pompey’s ins and outs this summer

Ritchie joins Lane, Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi, Ryley Towler, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and Alexander Milosevic in leaving Pompey on permanent deals this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their place, the Blues have made seven signings to date - Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minyeok Yang (both loans) and Josh Knight.

Pompey remain keen to strengthen over the closing days of the transfer window, with a right-winger among their priorities.

For your next Pompey read: ‘Our job to give him a chance’: What Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has said about Portsmouth target Franco Umeh