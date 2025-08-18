The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut for the final time in 2025.

Pompey have added six new faces during the summer, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini all making the move to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business is far from complete, however, with John Mousinho still looking to strengthen before the September 1 deadline.

Hannover 96 defender Josh Knight and St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk are both on the Blues’ radar as they look to bolster the squad.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs continue to strengthen.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich still have Hayden Hackney hopes

Ipswich Town have re-entered talks with Middlesbrough over Hayden Hackney.

The Tractor Boys failed in their first pursuit to land the midfielder last month, who rejected a move to Portman Road after face-to-face talks, despite the two clubs agreeing a £20m fee.

Despite the arrival of Jens Cajuste last week, Kieran McKenna is still looking to add to his engine room before the close of the market in a fortnight’s time.

Indeed, Hackney is still a top transfer target in Suffolk and Football League World have revealed contact has once again been made between the Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks have since taken place in regards to a potential fee for the 24-year-old, although personal terms have yet been discussed.

After turning down the chance to make the move to Portman Road before the campaign, the classy operator has since started in Boro’s opening two Championship games of the season.

Rob Edwards’ men currently sit second in the standings after the first rounds of the campaign, with Hackney impressing in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Millwall.

After coming through the ranks at the Riverside Stadium, the midfielder has amassed 116 appearances in all competitions in the north east, while also scoring 11 and proving nine assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England youth international featured 43 times for Middlesbrough last season, which included two outings against Pompey.

Duo duel for midfielder

Championship duo Preston North End and Derby County are both reportedly in battle to sign Everton sensation Harrison Armstrong.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon has claimed the Blues’ rivals are eyeing a move for the 18-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Finch Farm.

The young talent, who has registered six first-team appearances for the Toffees, is believed to have been given the green light to depart this summer on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong spent the second half of last season on loan at Pride Park, where he amassed 15 appearances for the Rams, which included an outing against Pompey in April’s 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

Harrison Armstrong. | Getty Images

Wrexham want Mepham

Wrexham’s summer business is far from complete, with reports suggesting the Red Dragons are hoping to land Chris Mepham.

TeamTalk have claimed the Bournemouth man is currently on Phil Parkinson’s radar as they continue their summer spending following the arrivals of Conor Coady, Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore and Co.

The Welsh international spent the second half of the season on loan with Sunderland, where he featured 38 times as Regis Le Bris’ men secured promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mepham is entering the final 12 months of his deal at the Vitality Stadium, with Wrexham believed to be keen to strike a deal to land the experienced centre-back.

Pompey will face the Red Dragons in November at Fratton Park, 39 years after their last competitive meeting.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth 2008 FA Cup winner becomes boss of ambitious French women's team