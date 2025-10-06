After netting in the Blues’ 2-2 draw against Watford in midweek, confidence was high for the Spurs loanee going into the weekend.

Indeed, the 19-year-old impressed once again, with his first-half strike the key difference against early-promotion hopeful Middlesbrough.

It wasn’t just his goal which caught the attention of the 20,397 inside Fratton faithful but his work on and off the ball throughout the afternoon.

Minhyeok looked assertive on the left wing in Josh Murphy’s absence and appeared to cause the Boro defence issues, with his crosses, pace and creativeness.

That performance had earned him a 7.33 rating from football analytics WhoScored, who have put together their latest Championship Team of the Week using their figures.

Based on the individual rating from gameweek nine, here are the best performers from across the second-tier this weekend.

