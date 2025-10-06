Surprise Portsmouth omission from Championship Team of the Week dominated by Coventry City and Hull City

Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 14:19 BST

Minhyeok Yang’s Pompey career is up and running after two goals in successive games.

After netting in the Blues’ 2-2 draw against Watford in midweek, confidence was high for the Spurs loanee going into the weekend.

Indeed, the 19-year-old impressed once again, with his first-half strike the key difference against early-promotion hopeful Middlesbrough.

It wasn’t just his goal which caught the attention of the 20,397 inside Fratton faithful but his work on and off the ball throughout the afternoon.

Minhyeok looked assertive on the left wing in Josh Murphy’s absence and appeared to cause the Boro defence issues, with his crosses, pace and creativeness.

That performance had earned him a 7.33 rating from football analytics WhoScored, who have put together their latest Championship Team of the Week using their figures.

Based on the individual rating from gameweek nine, here are the best performers from across the second-tier this weekend.

The shock Pompey omission from the latest Championship team of the Week.

1. Championship Team of the Week

The shock Pompey omission from the latest Championship team of the Week. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

WhoScored rating: 8.

2. GK: Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

WhoScored rating: 8. | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.7.

3. RB: Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

WhoScored rating: 7.7. | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.7.

4. CB: Bobby Thomas (Coventry City)

WhoScored rating: 8.7. | Getty Images

