It was another Championship blank against Middlesbrough, with some Pompey concerns over Colby Bishop’s goal form. John Mousinho discusses what’s needed to get the key man scoring again - and airs consternation at big issue impacting the number nine.

Pompey have to find different ways to man the supply lines for Colby Bishop to get him firing once again.

John Mousinho acknowledged a change in his side’s style of play may be contributing to a barren run in front of goal for the Magic Man.

Mousinho: We have to do more for Bishop

But the Blues boss is adamant his team can find a way to create chances for the striker, even without the supply from Josh Murphy in their side.

Mousinho has also aired some consternation at what he sees as an ongoing lack of protection from officials for Bishop, as he leads the line for his side in the Championship.

It was a memorable win for Pompey over leaders Middlesbrough on Saturday, but the key striker failed to find the net for the sixth game of the spin with a single goal for the 28-year-old this term.

Murphy has been missing for the past four games, with his missing crossing ability an obvious negative when it comes to chance creation for Bishop. The hope is the star man will be back for Leicester City after the international break, but Mousinho feels Pompey have to consider how they can up Bishop’s goal threat regardless.

He said: ‘When Colby’s not scoring we know he gives us that huge physical presence up top. His pressing is unbelievable and he does that from the front.

‘We know the goals will come from Colby, we’ve seen that other times. Perhaps the slight tweak in the way we’re playing is not quite as conducive to creating chances for Colby, maybe we have to do a little more for him.

‘If you look at the Minhyeok (Yang0 plays he wants to come inside on that right foot. It’s more link play in the box and less knocking the ball down the line, knocking it past the full-back and whipping it in. There’s different ways of playing, but I still think we can create plenty for him.’

Mousinho on Bishop treatment v Boro: Some of it was over the top

Bishop once again had to deal with a physical battering from Middlesbrough’s defence on Saturday, with Mousinho feeling some of treatment he came in for overstepped the mark. Mousinho acknowledged his number nine relishes going up against the opposition in physical confrontations, but reckons officials should be able to recognise when that goes too far.

He added: ‘It was one of my gripes with the fourth official. There’s obviously a fine line, because Colby’s physical as well, but I thought a couple of challenges in the second half were over the top then at the other end our challenges were punished.

‘He took a pretty nasty elbow to the side of the head. From our angle and having the benefit of the replay on the bench, it was a really poor challenge.

‘I don’t know, I’ve probably felt that consistently for the last two-and-a-half years about Colby getting mauled. He’s not a shrinking violet but he probably needs a bit more protection. Some of the stuff was over the top.

‘It’s almost impossible not to get frustrated when you’re getting battered around like that. I think when he got absolutely clattered in the back with that elbow was the one which was difficult to deal with. That said he dealt with it brilliantly well.’