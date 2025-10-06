The Spurs arrival is adjusting to life in England after a Championship loan at QPR - but now his promising career has lift-off at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho lauded Minhyeok Yang’s emergence as a Championship threat after a week to savour.

And the Pompey boss expressed his anticipation at the Spurs loanee having the self-belief to now kick on from a breakthrough period in his young career.

Tottenham arrival’s week to savour at Pompey

Yang bagged the winner as the Blues took the unbeaten scalp of Championship leaders Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on Saturday.

It was the South Korean international’s second goal in as many games, arriving in his third start on the spin after his full league bow at Ipswich last weekend.

Mousinho highlighted how the 19-year-old is still adjusting to not only a new football club, but new culture and level in the second tier of the English game.

Now the challenge is for the winger to bottle his growing self-belief and kick on from this point .

Mousinho said: ‘(It’s been) a brilliant week (for Yang). He’s made his full Pompey league debut against Ipswich, he didn’t get his goal but played okay there.

‘He’s been in the country for less than a year, he’s new in the country and still learning the language.

‘He’s coming down to Portsmouth for the first time and trying to settle in. It’s a brilliant group to come into because the lads look after everyone so well.

‘But he would’ve come in and hardly played a league minute up to the Ipswich game. After his cameo against Oxford, his half hour there, he hadn’t played in the league at all until we started him against Ipswich.

‘I was very, very pleased for Minhyeok across the week, he deserves it, and I hope he’s very confident now going into the rest of the season.’

Yang’s progress helping to fill Murphy attacking void for Pompey

Mousinho underlined how victory over Middlesbrough arrived without arguably his most potent attacking threat in Josh Murphy. The standout winger was missing as he recovers from a niggling ankle issue, with Yang filling his berth in the side.

The Pompey boss was particularly pleased his side are finding a way to pick up points without Murphy, something they often struggled with last term.

He added: ‘It’s important we find ways to win and compete without Josh.‘It’s probably something we didn’t do particularly well last season, when he was missing at the start of the year.

‘We’re hoping to have him back pretty soon and have that fierce competition at the top end of the pitch. Minhyeok has stepped into the void and been excellent.’