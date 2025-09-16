Pompey were one of a host of sides credited with an interest in former Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis during the summer window.

Pompey were one of a number of Championship clubs credited with an interest in Nectar Triantis, who was in the hunt for a new club.

There was plenty of speculation over the Greek talent’s future after being told he was not part of Regis Le Bris Premier League plans at the Stadium of Light.

This led to a host of sides including the Blues, Derby County, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers to be tipped with a swoop for the 22-year-old during the window, according to various reports.

With links to Fratton Park already being wide of the mark, Triantis’ agent came under fire from Rams boss John Eustace for suggestions over a failed bid, which were once again false.

However, the young talent did secure a move away from Sunderland before the close of the window, sealing a permanent switch to MLS outfit Minnesota United.

And the former Western Sydney Wanderers ace has had a debut to remember, with supporters stateside already impressed with his qualities.

Triantis netted a spectacular goal from the half-way line as well as providing an assist during Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over San Diego FC to continue the club’s outstanding MLS campaign.

Pompey-linked midfielder making waves in MLS

Indeed, head coach Eric Ramsay called the playmaker’s performance one of the best debuts he’s witnessed - despite only coming on in the 63rd minute.

He said: ‘I've watched him a lot prior to coming in. I know the level he's played at. I know what he's been through over the course of pre-season.

‘I know the level of a Premier League pre-season and for him to have done that over six, seven weeks and be a part of very competitive, very, very competitive teams, in friendly games, you know he's going to be somewhere near match ready for this level and he couldn't have had a better debut in my eyes, showed real maturity for someone of his age.’

Reported Pompey interest in Nectar Triantis

Nectar Triantis. | Getty Images

Triantis’ stock was on the rise after an impressive season-long loan saw him linked with a host of Championship clubs during the summer.

The midfielder was nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award at the end of last term after amassing 36 appearances at Easter Road.

Pompey were of course in the market for new options in the engine room during the summer, with the 22-year-old reportedly on the Blues’ radar.

However, reports were wide of the mark as John Mousinho’s men pursued other options, with Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and John Swift bolstering their ranks.