Nectar Triantis was linked with Pompey earlier in the summer and now the player’s representative is in the firing line of Championship rivals.

Derby County boss John Eustace has taken aim at the agent of Nectar Triantis following suggestions of a seven-figure bid last week.

The Daily Record had claimed the Rams had a £1.2m bid turned down by Sunderland for the midfielder, whose future is uncertain at the Stadium of Light.

It’s not the first time reports of a move for the 21-year-old has been wide of the mark this summer, with the same outlet claiming Pompey and Blackburn Rovers were battling to secure his signature.

And after rumours the Rams lodged a bid for the Aussie sensation, Eustace was far from pleased with the claims - taking aim at the Sunderland talent’s agent for forcing a move.

‘That's not a name I have been speaking about with the club,’ the Rams boss told Derbyshire Live.

‘I think his agent might be putting it out there, possibly. I know the boy. He's a good young lad. He's 21-22 and had a good loan with Hibs last year.

‘He is a good player, but he is not somebody at the moment we are looking at.’

Pompey’s midfield options heading into new season

Mark Kosznovszky is one of three new additions in midfield. | Portsmouth FC

Pompey have been busy adding to the engine room this summer, following the departures of Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden at the end of last term.

After reports of a move for Triantis were rubbished, the Blues continued their search elsewhere.

Mousinho’s men have since added Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift and Luke Le Roux to the side, joining Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell to the midfield ranks.

And the Blues is satisfied with his options in the middle of the park ahead of their Championship curtain raiser against Oxford United on Saturday.

The head coach told The News: ‘I think we are pretty well placed in the centre of the park now.

‘If you look across it, we have Luke, Marlon, Dos, Swifty and Mark. They are a pretty good five in there, with a lot of players which complement each other and can fill those positions.

‘Never say never, we will always keep looking if anything pops up, but I think that’s a pretty good five.

‘Overall, we are still looking to strengthen in other areas, so we’re not done yet. I guess there’s plenty of time and very little time at the same time, if that makes sense.

‘The season is coming up really quickly and we have seen how long some of these transfers take to get done.

‘We stand by our guns, though, and want to bring the right players in at the right time, rather than just filling the squad for the sake of it.’

