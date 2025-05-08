Matt Ritchie and Marlon Pack celebrate during Pompey's 3-0 win over Bristol City in December. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

They accompanied each other through the Fratton Park ranks - 15 years later the pair stood shoulder-to-shoulder to drive Championship survival.

Matt Ritchie and Marlon Pack were reunited at their beloved Blues this season, two of Pompey’s own back where they belong.

The duo had previously spent just three minutes together in Pompey’s first-team, having both appeared as late substitutes in an August 2010 Championship defeat to Cardiff under Steve Cotterill.

After subsequently heading down different career paths, Ritchie returned to Fratton Park last August following his Newcastle release as the former youth and reserve team colleagues occupied the same changing room once more.

There was an emotional moment in the league finale against Hull when Pack was substituted on 71 minutes and embraced Ritchie, before handing over the captain’s armband as he left the pitch.

And ‘One of our own’ reverberated around Fratton Park.

Richie told The News: ‘Murphs has been outstanding this season, Colby coming back is a huge impact on the team, Marls (Pack) has played out of position for long periods of the season and, as the real captain of this group, he has been colossal.

‘Even towards the latter stages of this season, his experience, his leadership within the group, I have huge admiration for him. An unbelievable captain.

‘It has been a real privilege in my career to play with some amazing captains, but Marlon - with the way he conducts himself, his balance in terms of leadership, demanding, friendship throughout the dressing room - is unbelievable.

‘I knew he was an amazing guy, we have stayed in touch throughout our careers. He may not have featured as much of late, but, believe me, behind the scenes he has been integral to our success.

‘I remember me and Marls playing at Fratton Park in a Kanu charity game, we were probably aged 16, and also for the reserves together. We have a huge history together and, in my opinion, life is about connection and relationships - and we’ve certainly got that.

‘It has been really special to play with him, we have a really high level of mutual respect, huge passion for the football club, you can see that in the performances, I think we understand what this city needs.

‘There are moments where we want to play good football and there are also moments where a tackle is as effective as a shot. We understand that and feel that we can play a huge part in the group.’

Remarkably, Pack and Ritchie both featured 41 times this season, albeit the skipper’s tally including one more start.

It was a campaign in which the Blues finished an admirable 16th, five points above the relegation zone, as Luton, Cardiff and Luton were relegated.

And Ritchie, who like Pack is contracted for next season, is eyeing further progress in 2025-26 under John Mousinho.

He added: ‘It has been a fantastic season. I’ve really enjoyed it and am proud to have played a part in what is relative success, in my opinion.

‘The football club must have ambition, you see the league this season and it has been wide open for the play-offs.

‘Teams like Millwall, who were in and around us at Christmas, have pushed on to challenge for the play-offs and, for me, there’s no reason why that can't be Pompey.’

