Noel Hunt amassed 20 appearances for Pompey on their way to the 2016-17 League Two title-winning campaign.

Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt has been sacked by Reading after a disappointing start to the season.

The 43-year-old, who was appointed as Ruben Selles’ successor in December 2024, departed the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Royal occupying a spot just outside the League One relegation zone.

The League Two title winner at Fratton Park spent just 10 months in charge of the Berkshire outfit, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers spelling the end of his time at the club.

Hunt oversaw 51 matches in the Select Car Leasing Stadium hot seat and departs with the club now sat 19th in the third tier after just three wins so far this term.

Royals owner Rob Couhig insisted it was a decision taken lightly given Hunt’s history with the club, but was required to make the call after a disappointing opening 14 games to the season.

Why Noel Hunt was sacked as Reading manager

A statement read: ‘Today I have made the decision to terminate the contract of First Team Manager Noel Hunt.

‘This is a difficult day for everyone at Reading Football Club. As I said recently, football is a performance-based business and while we have seen moments of progress this season, results have not reached the level required. After honest discussions inside the club in recent weeks, I believe this is the right moment to make a change to move us forward.

Noel Hunt has been sacked by Reading. | Getty

‘Noel Hunt is far more than just a former manager of this football club – he is part of the fabric of Reading FC. As a player, he fought for this badge. As a coach in our Academy, he helped shape the next generation of Royals. As First Team Manager, he stepped up in very challenging circumstances and gave everything for the club.

‘Noel has conducted himself with integrity, hard work and total commitment. He cares deeply about Reading Football Club and he leaves with his head held high.

‘When I spoke recently about frustration, accountability and sometimes needing to be more ruthless, I was speaking honestly about the standards we must hold ourselves to if we want to grow. That responsibility begins with me. My duty is to make the decisions I believe give this club the best chance of long-term success. This is one of those decisions – not an easy one, but a necessary one.

‘Noel has been a tremendous servant to Reading Football Club over many years and I firmly believe he will go on to have a successful managerial career. He has all the qualities to do so, and he leaves with the respect of myself, our ownership group and everyone at Reading. He will always be welcome at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – once a Royal, always a Royal.

‘I also want to thank our supporters. Your passion and loyalty through this period of transition has been remarkable. Change can be difficult, but we will move forward with purpose, clarity and ambition – together. Thank you, Noel.’

