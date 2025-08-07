The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There are just two days to go until Pompey get their Championship campaign underway against Oxford United.

John Mousinho’s men make the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon and will be backed by a sell-out away end.

It will be the first time the Fratton faithful will see new signings Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Adrian Segecic, John Swift and Florian Bianchini in league action following their arrivals during the summer window.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Hutchinson hope

Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping to fend off last season’s top-flight rivals to keep Omari Hutchinson in Suffolk.

Kieran McKenna’s men have reportedly rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for the winger, who has also been linked with Brentford this summer.

Forest are believed to have had a £35m bid turned down for the 21-year-old, who has missed training for the last two days with a ‘medical issue’.

However, McKenna admitted there is interest in the England youth international following an impressive two-year stay at Portman Road.

After playing a crucial role in their 2023-24 promotion-winning campaign on loan from Chelsea, the forward sealed a permanent £22m switch to Suffolk from Stamford Bridge last summer.

Hutchinson netted three goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances as Ipswich finished 18th on their sole season back in the top flight.

The Tractor Boys now face a battle to keep the young talent at Portman Road, with a substantial offer rejected by the Championship side.

Pompey make the trip to Portman Road on September 27 to face Ipswich, who will be hoping to still have Hutchinson in their ranks.

Hull reject rivals

Hull City have reportedly turned down two offers from Coventry City for defender Charlie Hughes.

The centre-back, who has also been linked with Sheffield United, is believed to be on Frank Lampard’s radar as he looks to put their play-off disappointment behind them.

Hull Live have claimed the Tigers have rejected a £4m and a £7m bid from the Sky Blues for the 21-year-old, who made the move from Wigan last summer for £3.5m.

New Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic has valued Hughes at £20m and will be a vital figure in his plans following his arrival earlier in the summer.

The defender featured twice against Pompey last season and started at Fratton Park as the Tigers sealed their survival on the final day of the campaign.

Charlie Hughes. | Getty Images

Wycombe lower Kone price

Wycombe Wanderers have lowered their valuation of forward Richard Kone.

The 21-year-old is a wanted figure this summer, with Swansea City, Preston North End and Leicester City among the clubs interested.

The League One side have since brought the striker’s price-tag down to £3m, according to Sky Sports Ron Walker, which has put a number of Pompey’s rivals on high alert.

Preston and Swansea have both had £3m and £4.5m bids rejected by the Chairboys in the transfer window for Kone, who is entering the final 12 months of his Adams Park deal.

Following his arrival from Athletic Newham in 2024, the Ivorian has netted 25 goals in 73 appearances and featured against Mousinho’s men in the FA Cup last term.