Pompey kick-start their 2025-26 Championship campaign off on Saturday afternoon to face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Pompey have been backed to improve on the road this term - starting against Oxford United on Saturday.

That’s the verdict of EFL YouTuber Callum Fowler, who believes John Mousinho’s men will be more mature away from home as they bid to put last season’s struggles behind them.

The Blues’ disappointment on their travels were well documented in the 2024-25 campiagn , winning just three of their 24 games in all competitions.

In contrast, Pompey were dominant on home soil, losing just two of their final 17 games at Fratton Park - ultimately keeping them clear of the relegation zone.

But the result prompted an improvement in performances away from PO4, which included standout showings against Norwich City, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday.

After an impressive pre-season, which included a dominant victory away to Reading, Fowler is adamant Mousinho’s men will be better on the road in the upcoming campaign.

And speaking in his latest Championship prediction’s video on Youtube, he strongly believes Pompey will be more mature on their travels and has earmarked a draw in their opener against Oxford United on Saturday.

Oxford United v Pompey predictions

Mark O'Mahony scored Pompey's second against Oxford United last season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He said: ‘Two sides I think people aren’t taking as seriously as they probably should. Portsmouth just because they haven’t got any names you look at and think wow so immediately people put them down the bottom.

‘These two will be miles away from any danger, I think they will be smack in the middle and absolutely fine. Nowhere near promotion but well away from the drop.

‘Last season, Oxford lost 2-0 at home to Pompey but also drew at Portsmouth. They’re two completely different things to what you’d expect because Pompey last season were outstanding at home and ended up drawing but were awful away all year and going there and won.

‘Maybe this is a fixture where you think the exact opposite of what should happen. Portsmouth were sort of changing their fortunes around near the end of last season with their away form.

‘They started actually scoring for one, not conceding six every week and looking more mature when going away from home.

‘Oxford are good as well. Both sides have little bits of quality, both are really good teams in general with two good managers. I think it’s a draw and go 1-1.’

