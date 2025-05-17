Walsall fans celebrate their League Two play-off semi-final victory over Chesterfield on the pitch at the Bescot Stadium | Getty Images

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook has given his take on the pitch invasions during and after Chesterfield’s League Two play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Walsall

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook had a message for Walsall fans following their side’s League Two play-off semi-final victory over Chesterfield.

The 58-year-old, who guided the Blues to the League Two title in 2016-17, told Saddlers supporters they denied their team the chance to savour the moment after they entered the field of play following Levi Amantchi’s injury-time winner on the night that made the aggregate score 4-1.

The Bescott Stadium pitch invasion forced a delay to the restart, with both sets of players taken off for their own safety, while flares were dropped on the turf.

Those scenes were then replicated at the final whistle as Mat Sadler’s side booked their place in the Wembley final against either AFC Wimbledon or Notts County later this month.

And while Cook was the first to congratulate Walsall for their progress after winning both legs of their semi-final tie, he said the home fans didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory.

Paul Cook on Walsall pitch invasions

After being denied a shot of a fifth promotion as a manager, the former Wolves midfielder told The Derbyshire Times: ‘My thought was just to get our players off the pitch - there were 90 seconds left - Walsall had won the game, the game was done.

‘Players’ safety has to be paramount, and unfortunately at the end of the game, the Chesterfield players were not safe on the pitch and that is really disappointing, but that is not on Walsall as a club by the way.

‘They (Walsall fans) have denied their players a moment that is special in their career, which would have been savouring the final whistle and what it means to get to Wembley. A little lesson for their fans there, enjoy the moment, look forward to Wembley, but also let the players have their moment as well.’

Cook added: ‘We wish Walsall well at Wembley. They have had an outstanding season. Their players give everything for the club. It is their night tonight.’

Pompey know pitch invasions are not uncommon

Paul Cook celebrates Pompey's promotion to League One at Notts County in 2017 with then Pompey chairman Iain McInnes | National World

The scenes witnessed at the Bescott Stadium on Friday night are not an isolated incident and have become a feature at this time of the season - despite clubs’ best efforts to keep fans in the stands.

Before Pompey lifted the League One championship trophy following their final home game against Wigan last season, fans were reminded of their responsibility to remain in their seats and not enter the field of play as potential EFL sanctions were threatened.

That followed two pitch invasions in the title-winning game against Barnsley - one after Conor Shaughnessy’s dramatic winner against the Tykes, and a second once the final whistle had been blown at Fratton Park.

Pompey were fined £50,000 for that incident and had their match-day planning criticised as well.

Incidentally, Cook witnessed two pitch invasions after guiding Pompey to League One glory during the 2016-17 season.

Travelling Blues supporters entered the field of play at Notts County’s Meadow Lane when promotion was secured following a 3-1 win.

A second followed on the final day of that season, when Pompey’s 6-1 hammering of Cheltenham at Fratton Park guaranteed the League Two title on goal difference.