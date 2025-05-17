As the dust settles on Pompey’s maiden campaign back in the Championship, anticipation is already growing ahead of next term.

There is also plenty of excitement building ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, with John Mousinho looking to strengthen his side ahead of the opening day of the season in August.

So far a host of names have been linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer, while current members of the squad have been told they’re free to leave.

Although it is still early days, 23 teams have already booked their spot in the Championship next season, with just the play-offs to decide the remaining two spots.

But we’ve taken to the world of technology to predict what the second tier’s final outcome could look like and where thr Blues will finish.

To do that, we’ve used AI, more specifically X’s Grok tool, to determine what the Championship table could end up looking like on the final day of next season.

Here’s where Pompey are predicted to finish.

1 . AI predicted final 2025-26 Championship table. Where AI predicts Pompey to finish next season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . 1st: Leicester City Reason: As a recently relegated Premier League side with parachute payments, Leicester has the financial and squad quality to dominate. Their 2023-24 Championship title win shows their capability. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 2nd: Southampton Reason: Despite relegation, their squad depth and potential signings should secure a top-two finish. | Getty Images Photo Sales