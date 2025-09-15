He helped take Pompey out League One after seven years but it’s not going so well for the Socceroos man at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premier League.

He’s a Pompey title hero whose Fratton career will be remembered for his central role in ending his club’s League One purgatory.

Those glorious efforts are, of course, immortalised in the Kusini Yengi chant which provided the soundtrack to third tier title success in the 2023-24 campaign.

Aberdeen fan: ‘one of the worst players I’ve ever watched’

After those 13 goals it never quite happened for the former Aussie favourite in the Championship, eventually leading to his exit from PO4 in the summer.

Yet Blues fans will reflect on the good times across Yengi’s stay. His four goals in his first five games, a wrecking ball performance against Bolton’s highly-touted Ricardo Santos and then the winner at Peterborough which made many believe the Championship dream was real.

Sadly, however, his difficulties last season appear to be deepening significantly after making the Scottish Premier League the next stop-off in the Socceroos man's playing career.

His start with the Dons has foundered with a single goal - against Championship side Morton - returned from six outings with his new employers.

That has seen the flak fly in Yengi’s direction, with some forceful criticism now being aimed his way.

That has ranged from ‘one of the worst players I’ve ever watched’ to Aberdeen fans mocking the 26-year-old’s touch and suggesting he’s the weakest footballer to have played for their club.

Yengi’s campaign hit a new low as he was left out of Jimmy Thelin’s squad for their 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday - their first Scottish Premier League point of the campaign.

Aberdeen are still rooted to the foot of the SPL table, however, and have yet to score in league action this term. Yengi’s absence against Livi denied him the chance to go up against his brother Tete, who has been with the club since January of last year and grabbed 10 finishes in the Scottish second tier last term.

Yengi’s brother defends Pompey League One title hero

He leapt to the former Pompey man’s defence after the draw over the flak he’s facing - and backed Yengi to silence his critics.

He told the BBC: ‘I think it is crazy.

‘Clearly he has qualities, otherwise the coaching staff wouldn't have brought him here. I think they should give him a bit more time.‘

‘It is a tough league, even for me. When I first came, it took some time to adapt. I think he needs a bit of time to adapt, but he is only going to get better.

‘I just want the fans to give him, put a bit more trust in him, have a bit more belief, a bit more support, instead of always negative, negative, negative.

‘As players, we need a positive boost when we are on the pitch to help us run that extra yard or do that extra bit of something. I am sure he will be good - just give him some time.‘It has been a tough start, but I know my brother the best.‘

‘He is mentally strong, so I know he will get through this tough period. I have full trust in him.’