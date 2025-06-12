Faithful mourn the AK47-wielding blind man who wrote himself into Portsmouth folklore

Pompey are mourning the loss of well-known supporter Nick Whyley - or Blind Nick - a character renowned among the Fratton Faithful with stories etched in Blues supporter folklore.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes are being paid to a ‘unique’ and prominent Pompey fan following his death.

And the Fratton Faithful are being urged to raise a glass to the memory of Nick Whyley, following an incredible Blues-supporting life full of passion for the star and crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whyley, or Blind Nick as he was affectionately and widely known, spent his days following his team across the country and then across the globe, despite suffering from a degenerative condition which left him blind.

Pompey supporters mourn ‘Blind Nick’

The Fratton End season-ticket holder started losing his sight around the age of 11 until it was completely lost in his 30s, but managed to pack experiences most of us could only dream of into his 64 years.

Whyley had a passion for downhill downhill skiing and deep sea diving, but that couldn’t match his love for Pompey.

Amazingly, the man from Fratton was one of the ‘Nigerian 11’ - the hardy bunch of supporters who travelled to Abuja in 2008 to see Pompey take on Kano Pillars and Manchester United in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That led to an incident in Blues supporter folklore where Whyley took hold of an AK47 assault rifle, despite having a complete lack of sight.

Nick Whyley, far right, and other member of the 'Nigeria 11' who followed Pompey to Abuja in 2008. | UGC

His proud stepson, Brad Taylor, explained: 'The best way I can I describe my stepdad is unique, but I never quite realised how well he was known and loved until now.

'They all stayed in the same hotel and the security were taking very good care of everyone, but perhaps letting a blind man get hold of a high-powered weapon wasn’t their best move!

‘I think they realised it was bad idea when he started wobbling and flinging the rifle around his head!

‘There’s no doubt he lived to the full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He belonged to a group of disabled people who used to do adrenalin sports. He’d go skiing in places like Colorado and diving in places like the Caribbean, Gozo and Cuba - which was his favourite.

‘My stepdad was a keen downhill skier and there was a time when he was nearly decapitated, as a guide directed him on a head-to-head course with a pylon holding up cable cars.

‘He spent most of his adult life as a Fratton End season-ticket holder with his brothers, Chris and Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s been some mishaps over the years like when he was seven and, being slightly mischievous, ran on the pitch and grabbed the ball before it went out for a throw! That led to a colossal telling off from his dad and saw him officially sent off by the referee!

'Then there was Fulham back in the 90s, when he stepped off the coach and head-butted a police horse!

‘He was almost completely blind by that stage and it was an accident, of course, but there was still some explaining to do!'

Play Mike Oldfield’s Portsmouth and raise a glass on July 8

The last game Whyley attended in person was the memorable home win over Oxford United in March 2004, as a show of force from the home crowd carried their team to a massive win on the way to the League One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Whyley’s health deteriorated he would still ensure he was right across events at Fratton Park, and, when his life came to an end on June 2, it did so with the hugely popular figure wearing his Pompey shirt.

Whyley’s funeral takes place at Portchester Crematorium on July 8 (3.15pm), with those in attendance encouraged to wear their Pompey shirts or royal blue.

And Taylor has called on all members of the Pompey family to raise a glass and play Mike Oldfield’s Portsmouth in memory of a special character.

Taylor added: ‘It’s fitting the nurses told us he passed away wearing his Pompey shirt - he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’d love everyone to raise a glass and play Portsmouth at 3.15pm on July 8. That’s the song which his coffin will be brought into at the funeral and it would mean the world to get as many Pompey fans doing the same, wherever you are.’