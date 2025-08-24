Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and Portsmouth, Coventry City, Middlesbrough & Co finishes

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Pompey’s unbeaten start on the road in the Championship continued on Saturday.

Pompey played out an impressive 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

After a mixed start to the season following a victory against Oxford United and a defeat at home to Norwich City, the Blues picked up their fourth point of the campaign at the Hawthorns.

Despite falling behind in the first period, Colby Bishop opened his account for the new term with his powerful header enough to share the points in the Midlands.

The draw leaves John Mousinho’s men in 11th after the opening three rounds of fixtures and sit level on points with fierce south coast rivals Southampton, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday.

Although the early league standings must be taken with a pinch of salt, it no doubt gives an early indication over what’s to come for the rest of the season.

We’ve taken to football statistics's website Opta, who have used their data to work out what the Championship table will look like in May.

Here’s where the Blues are predicted to finish

Where Pompey are predicted to finish this season, according to Opta.

1. Predicted Championship table

Where Pompey are predicted to finish this season, according to Opta. | Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

Predicted points - 50.

2. 24th: Oxford United

Predicted points - 50. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 52.

3. 23rd: Wrexham

Predicted points - 52. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 53.

4. 22nd: Derby County

Predicted points - 53. | Getty Images

