After a 1-0 triumph against Oxford United on the opening day of the season, Pompey fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

Returning to Fratton Park in the league for the first time this term, the Blues found themselves 2-0 down after 14 minutes, with Harry Darling and Josh Sargeant converting from close range.

Although Adrian Segecic scored his second goal in two games to half the Canaries’ advantage, Pompey were unable to find a late equaliser at a sold-out Fratton Park.

The defeat leaves the Blues 12th in the table after the opening two rounds of the campaign, while their were impressive triumphs for the likes of Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

We’ve taken to football statistics's website Opta, who have used their data to work out what the Championship table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is where their figures currently predict Pompey to finish.

