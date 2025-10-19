Although the point leaves John Mousinho’s men 14th in the table, the early standings don’t do the Blues any justice after a difficult start.

Pompey have already faced the three relegated clubs from the Premier League away from home, where they’ve earned two points, as well as trips to West Brom and Oxford United.

And the fixtures keep on coming, with the Blues returning to Fratton Park for a double header against Coventry City on Tuesday before facing Stoke City next Saturday.

We’ve taken a look at football analytics website, Opta, to see how their data predicts the final Championship table to look.

Here’s where Pompey and their second tier rivals could finish.