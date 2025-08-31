Pompey continued their solid start to the new Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon, with a 1-0 triumph over Preston North End.

It now means John Mousinho’s men head into the international break eighth in the standings, having picked up two wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening four matches.

In fact, Pompey will go into the upcoming south coast derby against Southampton in less than a fortnight’s time above their fierce rivals for the first time since 2011.

After the Blues’ impressive start, where are they predicted to finish at the end of this term?

We’ve taken to football statistics's website Opta, who have used their data to work out what the Championship table will look like at the end of the season.

