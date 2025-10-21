Less than three days after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw away to Leicester City, Pompey are back in action tonight.
The Blues return to Fratton Park looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run but face an almighty challenge in Coventry City.
Frank Lampard’s men make the trip to Fratton sitting pretty at the top of the Championship and are now the only side in the division who remain unbeaten after the opening 10 games.
John Mousinho’s men, of course, came out on top in this fixture last season, with Callum Lang netting all four goals in a 4-1 triumph.
But with the Blues facing three games in eight days, the head coach faces big calls whether he opts to freshen up his side this evening.
Here’s how he predict Pompey could line-up against Coventry tonight at Fratton.
