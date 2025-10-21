Less than three days after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw away to Leicester City, Pompey are back in action tonight.

The Blues return to Fratton Park looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run but face an almighty challenge in Coventry City.

John Mousinho’s men, of course, came out on top in this fixture last season, with Callum Lang netting all four goals in a 4-1 triumph.

But with the Blues facing three games in eight days, the head coach faces big calls whether he opts to freshen up his side this evening.

Here’s how he predict Pompey could line-up against Coventry tonight at Fratton.

Pompey predicted XI & bench v Coventry City Here's how we think Pompey could line-up this evening against Coventry.

GK: Josef Bursik The keeper put on another commanding display between the sticks on Saturday and came to the rescue on a number of occasions during the first half.

RB: Jordan Williams Following his return to the starting line-up, Williams has been in good form and has kept the likes of Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin out of the team. Handled the dangerous Jeremy Monga well on Saturday and was a threat going forward.