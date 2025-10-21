Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Coventry City: Mousinho faces one big selection call against league leaders

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:00 BST

Pompey are back in action this evening as they welcome Coventry City.

Less than three days after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw away to Leicester City, Pompey are back in action tonight.

The Blues return to Fratton Park looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run but face an almighty challenge in Coventry City.

Frank Lampard’s men make the trip to Fratton sitting pretty at the top of the Championship and are now the only side in the division who remain unbeaten after the opening 10 games.

John Mousinho’s men, of course, came out on top in this fixture last season, with Callum Lang netting all four goals in a 4-1 triumph.

But with the Blues facing three games in eight days, the head coach faces big calls whether he opts to freshen up his side this evening.

Here’s how he predict Pompey could line-up against Coventry tonight at Fratton.

Here's how we think Pompey could line-up this evening against Coventry.

1. Pompey predicted XI & bench v Coventry City

Here's how we think Pompey could line-up this evening against Coventry. | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

The keeper put on another commanding display between the sticks on Saturday and came to the rescue on a number of occasions during the first half.

2. GK: Josef Bursik

The keeper put on another commanding display between the sticks on Saturday and came to the rescue on a number of occasions during the first half. | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

Following his return to the starting line-up, Williams has been in good form and has kept the likes of Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin out of the team. Handled the dangerous Jeremy Monga well on Saturday and was a threat going forward.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

Following his return to the starting line-up, Williams has been in good form and has kept the likes of Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin out of the team. Handled the dangerous Jeremy Monga well on Saturday and was a threat going forward. | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

The relationship between Knight and Poole is starting to grow, with the pair showing their aerial dominance against Leicester. There were occasions, though, where Knight stepped out of the backline allowing the Foxes through.

4. CB: Josh Knight

The relationship between Knight and Poole is starting to grow, with the pair showing their aerial dominance against Leicester. There were occasions, though, where Knight stepped out of the backline allowing the Foxes through. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

