There is no time to waste for Pompey, who are straight back in action today after Saturday evening's trip to Leicester City.
John Mousinho’s troops earned a hard-fought point at the King Power Stadium, with John Swift’s second-half strike picking up a draw to Marti Cifunetes’ third-placed side.
A tough challenge awaits for the Blues tonight, though, with early pace setters Coventry City making the journey to the south coast.
Frank Lampard’s men currently top the standings and are the only side who remain undefeated in the Championship after the opening 10 games.
Pompey did run riot in this fixture last season, with the now-injured Callum Lang netting all four goals in the 4-1 triumph.
Ahead of this evening’s contest, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury from both camps. Here’s the latest.
