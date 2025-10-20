Portsmouth v Coventry City: Early team and injury news as 11 out and 1 doubt for midweek contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Oct 2025, 05:01 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 05:01 BST

Pompey are back in action this evening and welcome league-leaders Coventry City to Fratton Park.

There is no time to waste for Pompey, who are straight back in action today after Saturday evening's trip to Leicester City.

John Mousinho’s troops earned a hard-fought point at the King Power Stadium, with John Swift’s second-half strike picking up a draw to Marti Cifunetes’ third-placed side.

A tough challenge awaits for the Blues tonight, though, with early pace setters Coventry City making the journey to the south coast.

Frank Lampard’s men currently top the standings and are the only side who remain undefeated in the Championship after the opening 10 games.

Pompey did run riot in this fixture last season, with the now-injured Callum Lang netting all four goals in the 4-1 triumph.

Ahead of this evening’s contest, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury from both camps. Here’s the latest.

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's fixture.

Pompey v Coventry City: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's fixture.

After returning to the fray before the international break, the winger was the only change to the match-day squad on Saturday against Leicester. Mousinho revealed the 22-year-old missed the game due to a hamstring issue, which kept him out of the first seven games of the season. The head coach admits Blair won’t feature this evening as the Blues err on the side of caution.

Harvey Blair - Out

After returning to the fray before the international break, the winger was the only change to the match-day squad on Saturday against Leicester. Mousinho revealed the 22-year-old missed the game due to a hamstring issue, which kept him out of the first seven games of the season. The head coach admits Blair won't feature this evening as the Blues err on the side of caution.

Coventry’s star man was the subject of heavy interest in the summer but has since enjoyed a strong start to the season. However, the talented playmaker will miss the trip to Fratton with a calf issue.

Jack Rudoni - Out

Coventry's star man was the subject of heavy interest in the summer but has since enjoyed a strong start to the season. However, the talented playmaker will miss the trip to Fratton with a calf issue.

This fixture last season was arguably one of Pompey’s and Lang’s highest moments of the season, with the forward netting all four in their 4-1 triumph over the Sky Blues. The 26-year-old continues to be absent but is progressing well in his recovery from hamstring surgery at the start of the season.

Callum Lang - Out

This fixture last season was arguably one of Pompey's and Lang's highest moments of the season, with the forward netting all four in their 4-1 triumph over the Sky Blues. The 26-year-old continues to be absent but is progressing well in his recovery from hamstring surgery at the start of the season.

