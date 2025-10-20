2 . Harvey Blair - Out

After returning to the fray before the international break, the winger was the only change to the match-day squad on Saturday against Leicester. Mousinho revealed the 22-year-old missed the game due to a hamstring issue, which kept him out of the first seven games of the season. The head coach admits Blair won’t feature this evening as the Blues err on the side of caution. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages