Kusini Yengi will leave Pompey at the end of his contract

Pompey announced their retained list on Tuesday - and there’s one Fratton Park exit that stands out

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the retained list the Blues published following the conclusion of their 2024-25 Championship season.

The Blues will say goodbye to five of their due-to-be out-of-contract players and retain the services of Zak Swanson, Andre Dozzell and Ben Killip.

The five departures include Cohen Bramall, Alexander Milosevic, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully. However, the headline exit is, undoubtedly, that of striker Kusini Yengi, whom the Blues had a one-year option on.

The Aussie striker was a key contributor to Pompey’s League One title-winning season, scoring nine goals in 26 legue appearances. Yet he was unable to repeat that form in the Championship, where he featured just 14 times and contributed zero goals or assists.

A series of injuries ensured he missed large chunks of a campaign that saw the Blues secure their Championship status for one more year. And, no doubt, that played a part in Pompey’s decision to let the striker go as a free agent.

Fans had plenty to say on that decision, plus the other calls made, on social media. Here’s a selection of those views posted on X as the Fratton faithful reacted to Tuesday’s retained list announcement.

What fans have been saying about Pompey’s retained list

@LawAndPolitics3: Think Yengi is a bad decision which financially will come back to bite us. Still I trust the guys but….

@pfclowey: Will be forever grateful for what Yengi done in League 1 but miles off it this year, definitely didn’t really show any signs of Championship quality and fitness a real issue. Thank you Yengi.

@EthanS_96: Sad to see Yengi go, would have liked to see him for 1 more year to see if he can find his form again but this league is rutheless.

@olliejoell1606: Really thought we would have taken the option and sold Yengi on. Wish him all the best.

@FairallDavid: Sad to say, but Yengi had his chances last year and was so far from the quality needed, so hope he finds his form again somewhere else… and that it means we have someone decent lined up to take the squad place, as we really need a good second striker!

@Up_In_Lights13: Can’t get sentimental about players, regardless of what they have done in the past. We have to look forward and upwards. Good decisions all round.

@fletcherg003: Simples: if Yengi had tried last season, he would have been offered a contract. It was in his hands. Shame because he excited me in L1, he looked brilliant!

@HazzaTWood96: All I can say to this is I trust Pompey's judgement and we need to be more ruthless now we're in the Championship.

@JackDavis10: Gutted for and about Yengi, he had such a massive opportunity this season. Now has to rebuild his career and most likely for clubs like Peterborough or Bolton. If he can get fit and stay fit he could be a monster in league one next season.

Cohen Bramall made 12 appearances for Pompey over the second half of the season

@tomnm2001: Bit gutted Yengi is off but will remember him for 23/24 rather than 24/25, won't be shocked if he goes back to Aus. Glad Swanson is staying though.

@phil72pfc: Cant really argue with that too much….thought Yengi had an option so to me it would make sense to extend and then sell to at least recoup something and honestly thought Bramall offered something as a flexible squad player. Thanks to them all for everything they did for the club.

@PompeyTommo: As expected really, interested to know who under contract will be told to find another club.

@PompeyFlag: Agree with most. Thought Bramall was a handy player to keep, didnt let Pompey down. Pace is always needed. Killip 50/50 as not seen enough. Yengi showed he is a L1 player, 2 lazy for the Championship. The others were obvious. Time for the best bit...the team strengthening! PUP.

@debojono: I have a feeling we are extending swanson to sell him.

