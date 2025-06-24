Pompey were keen to re-sign Rob Atkinson this summer - but the centre-back has since penned fresh terms to remain at Bristol City.

Rob Atkinson has revealed why he’s opted to pen a new contract extension at Bristol City.

Although the centre-back was heading into the final 12 months of his Ashton Gate deal, he signed fresh terms to now remain with the Robins until 2028.

After an outstanding loan stay with the Blues during the second half of the season, John Mousinho was keen to re-sign Atkinson during the window.

But with a return to PO4 now seemingly off the cards, the former Oxford United talent has insisted new Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber was the key reason behind his decision to remain with the Robins.

The Austrian was appointed City’s new boss last week, succeeding Liam Manning at the Ashton Gate helm after his move to Norwich City in May.

Despite not featuring for the Robins for more than two-and-a-half years, Atkinson wanted to make sure he was part of the new head coach’s plans prior to signing his new deal - something he has now been reassured with.

Rob Atkinson on why he wanted to stay at Bristol City amid Pompey interest

Speaking on Bristol City’s official club channel, the former Pompey loanee said: ‘Really good. It seemed to take its time but really happy to be home and get the deal done.

‘It’s been honestly some of the hardest times I’ve had to endure not only as a footballer but off the pitch as well. To sort of want to see the back of that, I see this as a fresh start almost.

‘It helps that there's a new manager coming in so it’s all going to hopefully come together. For me, not the most productive of times for Bristol City but I’m looking to rekindle it and start it again.

‘I keep getting told (that I am like a) new signing, he’s here and it does feel like I’m a new signing. Hopefully I can have that sort of effect.

‘I’ve already had a chat with him (Gerhard Struber) and the idea of working with him is really exciting. I thought it was important to contact him before signing this deal because I wanted to ensure that I was part of the plans. He very much reassured me that I was.

‘He’s passionate, energetic and hopefully he can add his own twist onto the club, which I’m very much looking forward to be a part of.’

Rob Atkinson pays tribute to Pompey after impressive loan stay

Rob Atkinson. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Atkinson arrived at Fratton Park having been out injured since February 2023 with knee, hamstring and groin issues.

Despite going 22 months without a first-team appearance, the centre-back went on to feature 15 times for Pompey during the second half of the campaign - and was instrumental in the Blues’ Championship survival.

Mousinho was keen to add the defender to his backline in the window as he continued his preparations ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Although a return is now seemingly off the cards, Atkinson has since paid tribute to Pompey for reigniting his career and was ‘proud’ to represent the club.

‘Incredible. When I was deciding whether I wanted to go out on loan, I was so unsure about the whole idea of it. It was a big risk and Pompey were brilliant and decided to go with it.

‘I like to think that I returned the favour and I will always be grateful for that magnificent club for offering me that opportunity.

‘I will always be proud that I played for the club but I’m happy to be back and starting that relationship up with the fans here.

‘I’m excited, I know everyone. I’ve seen a couple of the staff members so it’s starting to dawn on me the excitement of next season. I can’t wait.’