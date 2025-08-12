The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Following Saturday’s opening-day success against Oxford United, John Mousinho’s men are back in action this evening.

The Blues welcome League One outfit Reading to Fratton Park in the first round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

It comes just over a fortnight since the two sides last met in a pre-season friendly at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Pompey running out 4-0 winners in Berkshire.

Since then, two new faces have arrived at PO4, with Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang both joining on loan from Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

There is still plenty of business to be done not just at Fratton Park but across the Championship, with the Blues’ rivals still looking to strengthen.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the second tier.

McCrorie on the move

Former Pompey loanee Ross McCrorie has been tipped with a move away from Bristol City, according to the Herald Sport.

The right-back, who scored in the Robins’ 4-1 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday, is set to be the subject of a bid from Italian outfit Udinese, while Norwich City, who are led by Liam Manning, and an unnamed MLS club are also keen,

The head coach, of course, made the switch from Ashton Gate to Carrow Road in May and is looking to raid his former club with the Scotland international high on his list.

The pair enjoyed plenty of success together last term, with Bristol City earning their first play-off finish since 2008.

McCrorie is heading into the final 12 months of his deal with Gerhard Struber’s side and is believed to be valued at £3.5m.

The defender spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Fratton Park, impressing during a season-long stint from Rangers. The 27-year-old registered 23 appearances under Kenny Jackett, whose side fell to play-off heartbreak against Oxford United.

After making a £2m move to Ashton Gate from the Dons in 2022, McCrorie has made 49 outings during a two-year stay with the Robins.

Wrexham want Doyle

Big-spending Wrexham are set to splash the cash once again this summer.

Football League World have claimed the Red Dragons have entered the race to sign Manchester City talent Callum Doyle.

The article suggests a trio of Championship clubs are also interested in the defender, who has had loan spells with Coventry City, Norwich City and Leicester City.

However, Phil Parkinson has identified the 22-year-old as a potential target but will have to fork out a £10m fee to land the centre-back on a permanent deal, as per The Athletic.

Wrexham have already signed Conor Coady and Kieffer Moore this summer - amongst others - with the Welsh side paying a combined £4m for the duo’s services from Leicester and Sheffield United.

Callum Doyle. | Getty Images

QPR to complete Kone deal

QPR appear to have won the race to sign in-demand striker Richard Kone.

The 22-year-old has been a wanted figure throughout the summer, with a number of Championship and European clubs chasing his signature.

Preston North End and Swansea City have both had respective bids knocked back by Wycombe Wanderers, while French outfit Toulouse also had an offer rejected.

But according to Football Insider’s transfer chief Pete O’Rourke, Kone is set to seal a switch to Loftus Road, who have fended off interest to land the talented frontman.

While the report doesn’t name the fee QPR are set to pay for Kone, It comes just days after the Chairboys lowered their valuation to £3m for the forward, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his Adams Park deal.

Following his move from Essex Senior League side Athletic Newham in January 2024, the striker netted 25 goals in 74 outings for Mike Dodds’ men and featured against Pompey in the FA Cup last term.

