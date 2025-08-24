Pompey secured a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday afternoon. Here’s the view from the opposition.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Gibbs believes West Brom should’ve been awarded a penalty in the second half against Pompey.

And the Baggies assistant head coach is adamant his side were frustrated by the Blues, who secured a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Pompey’s equaliser, Albion were appealing for a penalty when Connor Ogilvie came to the rescue to deny Aune Heggebo from close range.

The left-back’s last-ditch challenge was enough to stop the Norwegian striker’s effort - much to the frustration of Ryan Mason who received a yellow card by Elliot Bell.

The official was under the spotlight moments later, when Regan Poole grappled with Heggebo, who was the last man. Despite appeals for a red card, the referee waved away any calls for a foul from the Welsh defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach was instead dismissed for his protests and watched on in the stands for the final stages of the contest.

Due to Mason’s dismissal, the former Spurs man will now serve a one-game ban for his red card - and had to sit out his post-match media duties.

And Gibbs, who was filling in for Mason, believed his side should’ve been awarded a penalty following Ogilvie’s controversial challenge.

Connor Ogilvie challenge on Aune Heggebo. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

The assistant boss told Express and Star: ‘Obviously from where we were we thought it was a penalty, the referee didn't give it so we have to go with his decision.

‘We thought it was from where we were sitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘And then credit to the boys, they kept going and they were pushing to the end to try and get that opening to get the second goal, but it didn't come and these things happen.

‘We made sure we were focused until the end and the players did that.

‘I've come straight here to you guys so not had a chance to look at it (penalty and red card appeals), I've literally only spoken to the players and not had chance to speak to Ryan.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom verdict on Pompey draw

The Baggies took the lead in the 26th-minute when Mikey Johnston’s spectacular effort flashed past Nicolas Schmid. Pompey did respond after the break, with Bishop’s powerful header levelling the scores.

And Gibbs believes John Mousinho’s men frustrated the Baggies, who went into the contest with a 100 per cent winning record.

‘It was frustrating today, I thought we had plenty of the ball and we dominated for large periods but we couldn't quite unlock the door at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a final ball or a decision that we made, but credit to the players to go to the end.

‘The subs came on and gave us a bit of a lift and the fans really got behind us, but we couldn't quite open the door today.

‘That is two wins and a draw from the start to the league which is a decent start for us being so new into the building.

‘As I say, we gave it everything and we were the ones looking like we were going to get the winner at the end.’

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth transfer news: St Johnstone boss opens up on meeting with striker linked with Blues, Peterborough and Bristol Rovers