12 Premier League youngsters who have potential to replicate Freddie Potts' Portsmouth impact - including West Ham, Spurs and Ipswich aces

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd May 2025, 20:55 BST

We’ve been looking around League One to see who could replicate Freddie Potts’ Pompey loan move after he spent the 2023-24 season at Wycombe pikcing up valuable first-team minutes before making the switch to Fratton Park

Pompey will once again be exploring the loan market this summer to bolster their Championship ranks.

They had mixed success in that department last season as the likes of Sammy Silvera, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon and Mark O’Mahony were all brought to Fratton Park on temporary stays to aid John Mousinho’s side.

But while Silvera and Gordon stuggled to make the impact hoped for, players like Atkinson and Freddie Potts excelled for the Blues, helping them retain their second-tier status for another year.

While Pompey retain hope of adding Atkinson to their ranks again next term, Potts heads back to the Hammers in the hope of breaking into Graham Potters’ first-team ranks at the London Stadium.

His form for the Blues over the past 10 months presented that opportunity with the Hammers. But that leaves the Blues with a massive hole to fill in the middle of the park.

Pompey would love to replicate their loan move for Potts - although not specifically in midfield - with another Premier League youngster who has gained much-needed senior football experience at a level like League One over the 2024-25 season.

The only problem is, according to The News’ Jordan Cross, they’re not confident that type of player exists following the conclusion of the regular season.

No doubt, Pompey will be giving it careful consideration before ruling that possibility out completely. In the meantime, we’ve taken a look at Premier League young guns who not only featured regularly in the third tier this season but stood out with their performances.

Check out our latest episode of Pompey Talk here

We’ve included 12, while also providing a glimpse of Potts’ 2023-24 stats after he spent that campaign enhancing his reputation at Wycombe.

For your next Pompey read: Every Portsmouth transfer rumour so far this summer and current state of play - including latest on Sunderland & Bristol City men

From left: Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Donley and Tyler Bindon

1. From left: Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Donley and Tyler Bindon

From left: Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Donley and Tyler Bindon | National World

Photo Sales
Age: 20. Position: Forward. L1 games this season: 41. Goals and assists: 8/10. Other key stats: 1.4 shots per game, 1.6 key passes per game. Rating: 6.94.

2. Jamie Donley - Leyton Orient (on loan from Spurs)

Age: 20. Position: Forward. L1 games this season: 41. Goals and assists: 8/10. Other key stats: 1.4 shots per game, 1.6 key passes per game. Rating: 6.94. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 21. Position: Attacking midfielder/winger). L1 games this season: 23. Goals and assists: 15/2. Other key stats: 3.1 shots per game, 2.3 dribbles per game, 80.6 successful pass percentage. Rating: 7.42. * Spent first half of season at Stockport before moving to Hull on loan.

3. Louie Barry - Stockport* (on loan from Aston Villa)

Age: 21. Position: Attacking midfielder/winger). L1 games this season: 23. Goals and assists: 15/2. Other key stats: 3.1 shots per game, 2.3 dribbles per game, 80.6 successful pass percentage. Rating: 7.42. * Spent first half of season at Stockport before moving to Hull on loan. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 21. Position: Forward. L1 games this season: 43. Goals and assists: 11/7. Other key stats: 1.2 shots per game, 0-9 key passes per game, 69.8 pass success rate. Rating: 6.77.

4. Dale Taylor - Wigan (On loan from Nottingham Forest)

Age: 21. Position: Forward. L1 games this season: 43. Goals and assists: 11/7. Other key stats: 1.2 shots per game, 0-9 key passes per game, 69.8 pass success rate. Rating: 6.77. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn MousinhoFratton Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice