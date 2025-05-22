Pompey will once again be exploring the loan market this summer to bolster their Championship ranks.

They had mixed success in that department last season as the likes of Sammy Silvera, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon and Mark O’Mahony were all brought to Fratton Park on temporary stays to aid John Mousinho’s side.

But while Silvera and Gordon stuggled to make the impact hoped for, players like Atkinson and Freddie Potts excelled for the Blues, helping them retain their second-tier status for another year.

While Pompey retain hope of adding Atkinson to their ranks again next term, Potts heads back to the Hammers in the hope of breaking into Graham Potters’ first-team ranks at the London Stadium.

His form for the Blues over the past 10 months presented that opportunity with the Hammers. But that leaves the Blues with a massive hole to fill in the middle of the park.

Pompey would love to replicate their loan move for Potts - although not specifically in midfield - with another Premier League youngster who has gained much-needed senior football experience at a level like League One over the 2024-25 season.

No doubt, Pompey will be giving it careful consideration before ruling that possibility out completely. In the meantime, we’ve taken a look at Premier League young guns who not only featured regularly in the third tier this season but stood out with their performances.

We’ve included 12, while also providing a glimpse of Potts’ 2023-24 stats after he spent that campaign enhancing his reputation at Wycombe.

1 . From left: Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Donley and Tyler Bindon From left: Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Donley and Tyler Bindon | National World Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Donley - Leyton Orient (on loan from Spurs) Age: 20. Position: Forward. L1 games this season: 41. Goals and assists: 8/10. Other key stats: 1.4 shots per game, 1.6 key passes per game. Rating: 6.94. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Louie Barry - Stockport* (on loan from Aston Villa) Age: 21. Position: Attacking midfielder/winger). L1 games this season: 23. Goals and assists: 15/2. Other key stats: 3.1 shots per game, 2.3 dribbles per game, 80.6 successful pass percentage. Rating: 7.42. * Spent first half of season at Stockport before moving to Hull on loan. | Getty Images Photo Sales