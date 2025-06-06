Season-ticket renewals have shown the hunger for Championship football - with a big date for those on the Pompey waiting list on horizon.

Pompey have hit their next key date after almost 14,600 season tickets were snapped up by supporters.

And the days are counting down to those on the Blues’ waiting list find out if they can grab their seat for 2025-26 campaign.

The cut-off point for renewals was reached this week, with the hunger to back John Mousinho’s men in the Championship evidently as strong as ever.

Today marks the first day those supporters wishing to move their seats can do so, with the opportunity continuing until 5pm on Monday.

Hospitality season tickets will then go on sale next Tuesday, but it’s June 16 that those aiming to nab a season ticket from the waiting list will be waiting for.

There are currently a whopping 3,300 supporters in that position, with only a small number transitioning from the list this summer with season tickets capped at 15,000.

Pompey and Hull City fans have been reacting to the final day drama at Fratton. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans have been snapping up season ticket renewals. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The first 400 on the waiting list get their chance to buy on Monday, June 16 between 10am and 1pm, with the first 600 positions coming in between 2pm and 5pm.

If any season tickets remain at that point those in the first 800 positions can buy on Tuesday, June 17 (10am-1pm) and the first 1,000 in the unlikely event any remain that afternoon (2pm-5pm).

The good news for those who don’t end up with a season ticket is the club will once again ensure there is an allocation of seats which will go on general sale for every home game. The figure available on that front will depend on the allocation taken up by away fans and segregation considerations.

Leeds brought the most fans (2,171) last season with the biggest attendance 20,420 on the final day against Hull. Factoring in 15,000 season ticket holders shows there should be at least 3,000-plus tickets available to fans without season tickets.

Speaking to The News last month, chief executive Andy Cullen expressed his gratitude for fans’ loyalty.

He said: ‘We are very conscious when we raise season ticket prices by the amount we did.

‘Ticketing is still a significant part of the mix of income which comes into the football club. It’s hugely important to us and we are very conscious of the strain.

‘There are a number of free games and the take-up has been really good, here’s a lot of people on the waiting list waiting anxiously to see what that final figure for renewals is.

‘We’re very, very grateful for the response we’ve had so far and actually very humbled given the rise we’ve put into place this season. I just want to say a big thank you to everybody who has renewed.'