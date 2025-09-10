The countdown to the south-coast derby is continuing with a message from the Pompey dressing room from John Mousinho’s players.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fratton Faithful have been promised the Pompey dressing room knows what’s on the line in the south-coast derby.

And defender Jordan Williams vowed the passion from Blues supporters in the stands will be echoed on the pitch, as the two fierce rivals collide on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey defender: ‘When name gets mentioned you see how fans feel’

It promises to be an intense occasion, as John Mousinho and his squad experience the derby for the first time as his side travel up the M27.

Pompey fans have been counting down the days to the early-season encounter, after the dates for the two Championship fixtures between the sides were confirmed in June.

The Blues will travel into enemy territory first with the return coming at Fratton Park on January 15 - and both games moved to Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams will be hoping for involvement after starting the season at right-back, before Zak Swanson has been preferred in the past couple of games.

The match is one Pompey fans have been speaking to their squad about ever since Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last term.

The defender acknowledged that was the case and explained, even before arriving from Barnsley last year, the rivalry was one he was firmly aware of.

Williams admitted he may not be able to fully grasp the size of the occasion until he walks out at Southampton’s home in front of both sets of fans and the TV cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 25-year-old made it abundantly clear he and the rest of Mousinho’s squad are aware what’s on the line when the action gets underway.

Williams said: ‘It’s a game I’ve definitely been made aware of since I came here.

‘It’s a big game and a lot of people were mentioning it, even before I moved down here that was the case.

‘To be honest, I’m not sure I’ve got a full-on concept of what it’s going to be like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve obviously heard from fans about it and I can see how passionate they are about it. Even when their name gets mentioned you can see how they feel.

‘So I can kind of feel what it’s going to be all about and know how much is at stake.

‘We are 100 per cent aware of what is on the line, we’ll be ready go out and fight every second for the fans.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey on top in Championship after 5,229 days

Pompey go into the south-coast derby above Southampton in the formative Championship standings - the first time that has been the case for 5,229 days.

That promising start to the campaign and injection of optimism Conor Chaplin’s signing has brought at the end of a busy transfer window, sees the Blues go into the Southampton game in upbeat mood.

The bookies have the home side as clear favourites going into the game, however, with Southampton a best-priced 3/4 and Pompey 19/5 at present.