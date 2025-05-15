Hull City secured their safety against Pompey on the final day but have made a decision over boss Ruben Selles.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City have sacked boss Ruben Selles despite securing their Championship survival on the final day at Fratton Park.

The former Southampton boss spent just five months in charge at the MKM Stadium - winning nine of his 27 games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing with League One side Reading in the opening months of the season, the 41-year-old was chosen as Tim Walters’ successor, who was sacked in December with the Tigers sitting 22nd.

Although Selles did improve Hull’s league position, a run of two wins in their final nine games of the campaign has since spelt a premature end to his time at the club - just months into a two-and-a-half-year deal he penned on arrival.

A Hull statement tonight read: ‘Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Rubén Sellés with immediate effect.

‘The 41-year-old was appointed in December and guided the Tigers to Sky Bet Championship survival on goal difference on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Assistant head coach James Oliver-Pearce and first-team coach Tobias Loveland have also left the club.

‘Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our ambitions.

‘We would like to thank Rubén, James and Tobias for their hard work and dedication during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for their future careers.’

The Tigers were able to secure their survival on the final day at Fratton Park, with a 1-1 draw against Pompey enough to book their spot in the 2025-26 Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selles’ men were in a five-way battle to avoid the drop along with Luton Town, Preston North End, Stoke City and Derby County as two points separated 22nd and 18th. The point on the south coast was enough to see Hull rise above the Hatters on goal difference, who fell to a 5-3 defeat to West Brom.

But a new manager will be in the MKM Stadium dugout on the opening day in August, with the Spaniard sacked after just five months in the hot seat.

Ruben Selles. | Getty Images

Former West Brom and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has been tipped with the now vacant role and has been out of a managerial position following his Hawthorns sacking last month.

Selles’ side did beat the drop on the final day - sparking wild celebrations on the Fratton Park pitch. And at the time, the former Southampton boss made it clear it’ll be an achievement which he will remember for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Selles’ Hull City achievement after final-day drama at Pompey

He told BBC Radio Humberside : 'I'm very proud of the courage and the way the players managed the game on the pitch.

'Everyone in the club managed difficult moments and it has been a tough season for everyone and we deserved to stay in the division.

'We had a team that was rock bottom and to achieve the target this season with all the injuries and everything else is just massive.

'Now it's over and we crossed the line, we can rest a little bit and I told the players that we will remember this day for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'For us we saw the other results and knew that they were going our way.

'In the last 10 minutes because of the Luton result I just decided to shut it down, go to a 5-4-1 and then defend the goal.

'When the referee blew the whistle I just needed to be 100 per cent secure that the other games were done, I didn't want to make a mistake and celebrate too early but we were okay, it was amazing we were able to achieve it.’

Your next Pompey read: Pompey reported Sunderland target update as Blues eye business