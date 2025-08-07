There are less than two days until Pompey get their second-successive Championship campaign underway.

The Blues make the short trip to face Oxford United on Saturday, with a sell-out away end expected at the Kassam Stadium.

It will be the first glimpse to see John Mousinho’s new-look side in league action after the additions of Mark Kosznovszky, Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini.

Pompey will be bidding to continue their impressive end to last term and pre-season, with their last defeat coming against Coventry City in April.

There are plenty of new challenges facing Mousinho’s men, though, with newly-promoted Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic all spending big throughout the window.

Furthermore, Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League will see a first south coast derby in six years, while there will be reunions with Ipswich Town and Leicester City who also dropped out of the top flight.

With a tougher league expected next term, where could the Blues finish?

Data analysts Opta have unveiled their supercomputer for the upcoming Championship campaign, which will update every week based on real-word data including results and performances.

With the opening day right around the corner, here’s where they have currently predicted Mousinho’s side to finish next season.

