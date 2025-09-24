Pompey have had a solid start to the new Championship campaign and sit 12th after the opening six games of the season.

Tony Pulis is adamant there is ‘nothing stopping’ Pompey from being hugely successful in the Championship this season.

And the former Blues boss believes the Fratton faithful’s ‘frightening’ support will give them a significant edge over their second-tier rivals.

After two wins, two draws and two defeats, Pompey currently occupy 12 in the early-season standings - an impressive turnaround from last season’s slow start.

Pulis knows all too well the expectations required at Fratton Park, having spent 10 months in charge between January and October 2000, with the club in the second-tier of English football.

Indeed, the 67-year-old has revealed he has kept a close eye on recent proceedings at his former club and has been impressed with the work undertaken by Mousinho.

And coupled with the Fratton faithful’s ‘unbelievable’ backing, the Welshman is tipping the Blues to continue their solid start and enjoy a hugely successful campaign.

Pompey to enjoy hugely successful Championship season

Speaking to Coin Poker, he said: ‘John Mousinho's done a great job there. They had quite a difficult start last year and then picked up on results.

‘I watched them at the back end of the season a couple of times, and they were very good. They were very front foot and very well organised.

‘They've had a good start again, like you say, this year. It's just keeping it going. I think the big thing there is to get established in the Championship and then push on from there.

‘There's nothing stopping them from having a really, really good season again. Massive game this weekend, mind. Massive game. They'll be looking forward to that.

Tony Pulis in charge of Pompey. | Getty Images

‘Again, I spent, what was it, seven months there. The support was unbelievable.

‘They're so passionate. It's frightening. The one thing I can say about Portsmouth, players don't have to worry about the supporters. They turn up every week. You know what I mean?

‘They turn up and they make an atmosphere that is really traditional there. It's a fantastic football club and the supporters are amazing, really.’

After being appointed as Alan Ball’s successor in January 2000, Pulis would last 10 months in the Fratton Park hot seat before being sacked just 35 games into his tenure.

The Welshman won just 11 of his 35 matches in charge on the south coast, giving him a win percentage of 31.43.

He went on to establish himself as a Premier League regular after a hugely impressive seven-year stint at Stoke City before stays with Crystal Palace, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

