Pompey were linked with a move for Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clarke last summer - but it appears the Blues’ decision not to pursue a deal might have been the corect one

Chris Conn-Clarke was a player heavily linked with a move to Pompey in the summer of 2024.

With 23 goals and 12 assists for non-league Altrincham during the 2023-24 season, the emerging forward found himself on the Blues’ radar, with the Fratton Park outfit making enquiries as they sought to add yet another up-and-coming player to their ranks.

A move to the south coast never materialised, though, as Pompey turned their attacking attentions elsewhere, namely Mark O’Mahony and Elias Sorensen.

That paved the way for Peterborough United to land the former Northern Ireland under-21 international, who was also wanted by Wigan and Mansfield, for a reported six-figure fee on a three-year contract.

But fast forward a year and the Posh are seeking ways to get the forward off their books.

Former Pompey target’s first year at Peterborough United

Looking at his Peterborough stats from last season, Conn-Clarke made 26 appearances in all competitions after making the step up from the National League.

Yet, when you take a closer look, all was not well.

Indeed, the forward scored only one league goal for Darren Ferguson’s men as they finished a disappointing 18th in the League One table. Meanwhile, only 12 of those outings came as league starts.

A broken collarbone suffered against Bristol Rovers on September 21 didn’t help matters, yet the one-time Fleetwood man found himself increasingly on the fringes over the second half of the season.

That trend has carried into the current campaign, with Conn-Clarke making just one of Ferguson’s 11 match-day squads to date - and even then that inclusion saw the 23-year-old remain on the bench for their defeat to Luton on August 9.

Why Peterborough are keen to let former Pompey target leave?

Following that appearance on the bench, Ferguson has made the forward available for transfer, with a move back to the non-league game being touted.

Speaking last month, the Posh boss told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I have got decisions to make on players and I have given some the benefit of the doubt, especially some of them that have only had one season with us.

‘I needed to see how pre-season went and I’ve made decisions on the back of that and from what I saw last season.

‘There are tough decisions to make but they need to be made for the right reasons and when I don’t see improvement then I have to take those decisions.’

Darragh MacAnthony on Chris Conn-Clarke

National League sides Carlisle United, York and Hartlepool have all been credited with an interest in the former Pompey target.

However, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony is getting frustrated with the lack of progress on that front and has accused clubs of ‘playing games’.

Speaking on the latest episode of his The Hard Truth podcast, the Irishman said: ‘I keep getting asked on social media for an update on Chris Conn-Clarke and I can now say he isn’t going anywhere because no-one is offering to pay what he’s worth. Everyone thinks they can play a game and wait me out, but it won’t happen.

‘He’s not on silly wages. All we are asking of clubs is to pay those wages. It’s not rocket science and it surprises me that it hasn’t happened as he was the best player in non-league when we signed him by some distance. He scored the most goals and won all the awards. It seems mad to me that clubs are arguing over a few hundred quid when it would mean getting back into the EFL.’

