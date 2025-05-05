Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey rounded off their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The dust is beginning to settle on the Blues’ maiden season back in the second tier, where they finished 16th and crucially five points clear of the relegation zone.

Attention is now turning to next term, with decisions to be made over the futures of some of John Mousinho’s squad, while there’ll be plenty of new additions when the transfer window opens in June.

Pompey have already been linked with a move for Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a host of clubs are battling it out for the 18-year-old.

Away from Fratton Park, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds after the campaign reached its conclusion.

Here are the latest headlines from across the Championship.

Swans swoop for winger

Swansea City have agreed a deal to sign Zeidane Inoussa from Swedish club BK Hacken for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has penned a five-year contract in south Wales as Alan Sheehan completed his first bit of business after taking over on a permanent basis.

The head coach said: ‘It's important that we carry this season's momentum into next, and getting our first signing done this early is great.

‘I'm looking forward to working with Zeidane. We want to be an aggressive team with and without the ball, and we believe he has all the attributes to do that and to make us better.’

Last week, it was reported the winger was set to join the Swans for a £5m fee, according to Swedish journalist Anel Avdic, although the fee hasn’t been disclosed.

Last term, Inoussa scored nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, which included five outs in the Europa Conference League and the Europa League.

Sainz set for Spanish swap

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz is believed to be a target for La Liga side Villareal, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, where he netted 16 goals in his opening 19 league games, while registering two assists. Since then, the 24-year-old scored just three times and registered two assists in his remaining 23 games.

This saw Sainz edge Pompey’s Josh Murphy to a spot in the Championship Team of the Season. However, a move away from Carrow Road is potentially on the cards.

The article reports the Canaries are considering an £11.5m offer for the Spaniard as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

The winger arrived from Turkish side Giresunspor in 2023 and has netted 27 goals in 82 appearances in East Anglia.

Preston plot return

Daniel Iversen. | Getty Images

Preston North End have agreed a deal in-principle to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Football League World have reported the Lilywhites are looking to bring the 27-year-old back to Deepdale on a permanent basis.

The stopper spent a year-and-a-half on a temporary deal where he amassed 71 appearances and kept 17 clean sheets.

Iversen was signed by Alex Neil in January 2021 and - after impressing - was then re-signed on a season-long loan that summer where he went on to win the club’s 2021-22 Player of the Season award.

The keeper has played 17 times for the Foxes in two seasons and is out of contract this summer.