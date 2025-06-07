History shows when Portsmouth can expect first signing of summer transfer window and how much they'll spend

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Pompey fans are having to remain patient as the Blues wait to make their first signng of the summer transfer window

The wait for Pompey’s first signing of the 2025-26 summer transfer window continues.

While a number of the Blues’ Championship rivals have acted early to ensure they have their houses in order well before the start of the new season, the Fratton Park side are taking their time to ensure they bring in the right quality for their latest campaign in the second tier.

The hard work remains ongoing behind the scenes in the hope that Pompey fans have something to really get themselves excited about transfer-wise. But they’ll have to remain patient as the Blues do their due diligence on those identified to bolster John Mousinho’s first-team ranks.

Last summer, Jordan Williams proved to be Pompey’s first signing after they clinched the League One title, with the defender arriving on a free transfer from Barnsley on June 14.

And over the past 10 summer transfer windows, only five first additions have been made before the end of the first week in June, which we remain in in 2025.

Interestingly, nine of those 10 maiden arrivals have rocked up at Fratton Park as free transfers, giving fans another insight into what the Blues first move this summer might look like.

But as we await the identity of this year’s maiden signing, here’s a reminder of who Pompey chose to kick off their previous 10 summer reshuffles and how their spells at PO4 panned out.

From left: Kyle Bennett, Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack

1. From left: Kyle Bennett, Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack

From left: Kyle Bennett, Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack | Gettty and National World

Joined from: Bristol Rovers. Transfer fee: Free transfer. Position: Forward. Pompey record: 117 appearances, 13 goals. Honours at Pompey: League Two title 2016/17.

2. Kyle Bennett - May 21, 2015

Joined from: Bristol Rovers. Transfer fee: Free transfer. Position: Forward. Pompey record: 117 appearances, 13 goals. Honours at Pompey: League Two title 2016/17. | Joe Pepler/Digital South

Joined from: Northampton Town. Transfer fee: Free transfer. Position: Midfielder. Pompey record: 64 appearances, five goals. Honours at Pompey: League Two title 2016/17.

3. Danny Rose - June 3, 2016

Joined from: Northampton Town. Transfer fee: Free transfer. Position: Midfielder. Pompey record: 64 appearances, five goals. Honours at Pompey: League Two title 2016/17. | Joe Pepler

Joined from: Swindon Town. Transfer fee: Free transfer. Position: Defender. Pompey record: 78 appearances, 1 goal. Honours at Pompey: Checkatrade Trophy 2018/19.

4. Nathan Thompson - June 22, 2017

Joined from: Swindon Town. Transfer fee: Free transfer. Position: Defender. Pompey record: 78 appearances, 1 goal. Honours at Pompey: Checkatrade Trophy 2018/19. | National World

