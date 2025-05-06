Portsmouth rivals eye Blackburn Rovers talent as Premier League man appears on Championship radar
With the campaign over for many of Pompey’s Championship rivals, all eyes are now on preparing for the summer window.
It’s set to be another busy market for the Blues, who are looking to strengthen for their second-successive season back in the second tier.
There have been a few names already circulating, with Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha believed to be on John Mousinho’s radar.
Pompey do face competition for the 18-year-old, though, with respected transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirming on Monday that Dutch duo Ajax and Feyenoord are also tracking the Selhurst Park youngster.
Elsewhere across the Championship, there’s plenty of speculation growing as clubs begin their planning for another busy period.
Here are the latest headlines from across the second tier.
Middlesbrough eye Blackburn ace
Middlesbrough are believed to be front-runners in the race to sign Tyrhys Dolan, according to EFL Analysis.
It’s been reported that the forward has held talks with Boro representatives, with his current deal in Lancashire set to expire this summer.
Although Rovers are keen for the 23-year-old to remain at Ewood Park, Dolan is open to moving away from Valerian Ismael’s side this summer.
The Blackburn youth product has netted seven goals and registered six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions this term as they missed out on the play-offs by just a point.
After making his debut in August 2020 aged 17, Dolan has amassed 211 appearances and scored 26 times. He featured in both games against Pompey earlier in the campaign.
Travers tracked by Birmingham
Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is reportedly on the radar of newly-promoted Birmingham City.
EFL Analysis have claimed that the 25-year-old is being tracked by the Blues, who won the League One title with 111 points this term.
The article suggests the Cherries stopper is one of a number of options being considered by Chris Davies, who is looking to add competition with third-tier Golden Glove winner Ryan Allsop.
Travers has spent the second half of the season on loan with Middlesbrough, where he kept four clean sheets in 17 Championship appearances for Carrick’s men.
The Republic of Ireland international, who has four caps to his name, still has two years remaining on his current deal at the Vitality Stadium.
Meanwhile, former Pompey keeper Allsop has impressed in League One for Birmingham, playing a key role in their instant Championship return. The ex-Fratton Park loanee kept 21 clean sheets in 38 league outings for Davies’ title-winning side as they stormed to glory.
Eustace wants Forsyth
John Eustace has made it clear he wants to keep Derby stalwart Craig Forsyth this summer.
The defender is one of 11 out-of-contract players at Pride Park this summer, but was recently voted by the fans as the Rams’ Player of the Season.
After penning a permanent move to the club in July 2013, the 36-year-old has totalled 372 appearances in all competitions and played a vital role in avoiding relegation this term.
Speaking to DerbyshireLive, Eustace said: ‘Definitely. I think he's been an unbelievable servant for the football club. It's easy to write players off because of their age and when you're used to having somebody around, you take them for granted.
‘He's led by example and he's Derby through and through. He's somebody that I want to keep at the club for sure next season.’
Forsyth appeared for the Rams in December’s 4-0 triumph over Pompey and started April’s 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.
