‘Priority’: No-nonsense verdict made on key area Portsmouth must strengthen in transfer window
That’s the verdict of The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who has made it clear John Mousinho’s transfer focus should be on recruiting new additions in the middle of the park.
Following the campaign’s conclusion against Hull City on last Saturday, Pompey are set to announce their retained list in the coming days.
While decisions still need to be made over the club’s out-of-contract players, Pompey know they will be losing their six loan players. Among those departing are Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden, who return to West Ham and Newcastle United respectively.
With the latter revealing another Fratton Park stint is off the table, the Blues will be left with just Andre Dozzell, Marlon Pack, Abdoulaye Kamara as the only three contracted midfielders heading into the summer, while newly-converted right-back Terry Devlin can also operate there.
And according to Cross, recruiting new faces in the middle of the park has to be the ‘priority’ for Mousinho and Co in the forthcoming transfer window.
Speaking on the bite-sized addition of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘Midfield is the priority position. Yes, that's quite right (the midfield would currently not be good enough for the Championship).
‘You need the kind of injection of youth and energy and you need the right blend of options, don't you?
‘But, the one that you would say would be a regular starter there is Andre Dozzell, isn't it? So they need at least a couple there to supplement that department. He's going to need an injection of youth, I think, that would be fair.
‘Abdoulaye Kamara's got a contract and he won't be easy to shift with things - I think it's three years - a lengthy contract.
‘But if Pompey had the opportunity to get rid of him they would do because he fills up one of the relaxed GBE (Governing Body Endorsement) quota spaces.’
Where Pompey are looking to recruit in summer transfer window
With the Blues having more relaxed GBE spaces heading into the summer, Cross believes Mousinho’s men must take advantage in order to strengthen ahead of next term.
‘I think Pompey, on that note as well, it's going to be really interesting to see which markets they go into. I know Preston have been heralded as they've done their recruitment aboard. I think they see good value there.
‘You wouldn't be surprised to see Pompey do a decent amount of work on the continent this summer. They have to work that within the confines of the GBE quota.
‘The GBE quota, you've got the relaxed criteria where you can get players in, I think it's four, but they've got players in that slot at the moment.
‘Jacob Farrell's been taken out of that now. Nico Schmid’s been taken out of that. But the likes of Kamara and Aouchiche, Matthews and Milosevic, would have filled those slots in the last window. But it does give Pompey some chance to get value on the continent.
‘Then the players who are above that 16-point total means they don't have to take up one of the relaxed spaces, don't write off Pompey doing that for one or two as well.’
