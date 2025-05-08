Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Pompey goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is on the lookout for a new home after being released.

The forgotten Blues title winner has been told he is free to leave by Morecambe following their relegation to the National League.

The 25-year-old only joined the Shrimps during the January transfer window, penning a short-term deal until the end of the campaign.

But it was another stint to forget for Schofield, who registered just five appearances for Derek Adams’ men, keeping one clean sheet and conceding nine goals during that period.

With the Shrimps falling out of the EFL for the first time in 18 years, the Morecambe boss has since conducted wholesale changes, with the keeper one of nine players to be shown the door at the Mazuma Stadium.

Saul Fox-Akande, Callum Cooke, Hallam Hope, Ross Millen, Stuart Moore, George Ray, Jordan Slew and Max Taylor have all been told they have no future with the Lancashire outfit after the club announced their retained list earlier this week.

It was a season to forget for Morecambe, who finished rock bottom of League Two, and won just two of their remaining 11 games of the season.

Now the Shrimps return to the National League after an 18-year stay in the EFL after finishing the campaign a dismal 13 points adrift of 22nd-placed Newport County.

Ryan Schofield's final Pompey appearance came in the AFC Wimbledon debacle in December 2023. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Schofield spent just five months with Adams’ men, who signed the free-agent stopper in January.

That's after the Huddersfield youth product was released by the Blues last summer following their League One title-winning campaign.

Signed in July 2023, the keeper failed to appear for John Mousinho’s men in the league, with his six outings coming in cup competitions, though he picked up a title winner’s medal.

Indeed, Schofield struggled during his sole season at Fratton Park, with his last appearance coming in the EFL trophy debacle against AFC Wimbledon in December 2023.

With Matt Macey returning to PO4 a month later during the January transfer window, the former England youth international was then never seen in a match-day squad for the Blues again.

Despite his Pompey release, the free-agent continued to train with Mousinho’s side at the start of the season where he continued his rehabilitation for an elbow injury sustained late in the title-winning campaign.

The head coach told The News at the time: ‘Ryan is continuing his rehab with us. We have made a commitment with Ryan that he will be able to come and rehab with us for as long as he needs.

‘He’s had surgery on his elbow after picking up a nasty injury in training towards the back end of the season. He actually did it saving a shot from close range in training, but is coming back slowly now.

‘It’s part of our commitment as a football club. We want to go a step beyond and make sure that any injured player like that isn’t ostracised after leaving. We’ll get them in out of hours and we keep them involved in the squad.’

Now Schofield is on the hunt for a fresh start after his third release in three seasons.