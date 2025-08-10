The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championship football is back and Pompey got the new season off to a winning start.

The Blues put last term’s away-day disappointment to bed as they saw off Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were four debutants on Saturday afternoon, with the Aussie sensation joined by Florian Bianchini, John Swift and Yang Min-hyeok in registering their first appearance for the club.

Although the season is back underway, the transfer window is still open and clubs are still looking to finalise their business before the September 1 deadline.

There is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds, with Pompey’s rivals aiming to strengthen their squads for the new campaign.

Here are the latest headlines from across the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham want Robinson

Wrexham are reportedly keen to strike a deal with Sheffield United for defender Jack Robinson.

The Red Dragons’ summer spending looks set to continue following the big-money arrivals of Conor Coady, Lewis O’Brien, Kieffer Moore and George Thomason.

After securing Moore last week for a reported £2m, Phil Parkinson’s men are set to raid Bramall Lane as they look to strengthen their backline.

The Sun have claimed the centre-back is keen to make the move to north Wales this summer and has one-year remaining on his current Blades deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article suggests talks were at an advanced stage to complete a deal last week but have since stalled following Sheffield United’s sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic, who joined Feyenoord for a £7m fee.

Robinson came off the bench against Bristol City in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Bristol City and has made 159 appearances during a five-year stay in the Steel City.

Preston pounce for striker

Andri Gudjohnsen. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Preston North End are believed to be eyeing a move for striker Andri Gudjohnsen, according to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old is the son of former Barcelona, Bolton and Chelsea forward Eidur, who won the Premier League and Champions League during an impressive career.

It has been reported the Lillywhites are keen to strike a deal for Andri, who currently operates for Belgian top-flight outfit Gent.

The Iceland international is said to be keen on making the switch to the Championship and is valued at £2.5m.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men started the new campaign with a draw against QPR on Saturday and make the trip to Fratton Park at the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke swoop for Cisse

Stoke City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign forward Lamine Cisse from SC Bastia.

French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has claimed the Potters are closing in on the 22-year-old’s signature for 2.5m euros.

The young forward netted 11 goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances for the Ligue 2 side last term but is set to undergo a medical at the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Robins’ men sit three places above Pompey after the opening round of fixtures following their 3-1 win over Derby.

Your next Pompey read: John Mousinho provides six-word transfer update over next Portsmouth signing after Tottenham Hotspur arrival