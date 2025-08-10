Portsmouth rivals plan second major raid on Sheffield United as Preston North End eye £2.5m striker
Championship football is back and Pompey got the new season off to a winning start.
The Blues put last term’s away-day disappointment to bed as they saw off Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.
Adrian Segecic’s debut goal was enough to seal the victory for John Mousinho’s men, who sit fifth after the opening round of fixtures.
There were four debutants on Saturday afternoon, with the Aussie sensation joined by Florian Bianchini, John Swift and Yang Min-hyeok in registering their first appearance for the club.
Although the season is back underway, the transfer window is still open and clubs are still looking to finalise their business before the September 1 deadline.
There is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds, with Pompey’s rivals aiming to strengthen their squads for the new campaign.
Here are the latest headlines from across the second tier.
Wrexham want Robinson
Wrexham are reportedly keen to strike a deal with Sheffield United for defender Jack Robinson.
The Red Dragons’ summer spending looks set to continue following the big-money arrivals of Conor Coady, Lewis O’Brien, Kieffer Moore and George Thomason.
After securing Moore last week for a reported £2m, Phil Parkinson’s men are set to raid Bramall Lane as they look to strengthen their backline.
The Sun have claimed the centre-back is keen to make the move to north Wales this summer and has one-year remaining on his current Blades deal.
The article suggests talks were at an advanced stage to complete a deal last week but have since stalled following Sheffield United’s sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic, who joined Feyenoord for a £7m fee.
Robinson came off the bench against Bristol City in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Bristol City and has made 159 appearances during a five-year stay in the Steel City.
Pompey will face Wrexham on November 5, with the first meeting in 39 years between the two sides being shown live on Sky Sports.
Preston pounce for striker
Preston North End are believed to be eyeing a move for striker Andri Gudjohnsen, according to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon.
The 23-year-old is the son of former Barcelona, Bolton and Chelsea forward Eidur, who won the Premier League and Champions League during an impressive career.
It has been reported the Lillywhites are keen to strike a deal for Andri, who currently operates for Belgian top-flight outfit Gent.
The Iceland international is said to be keen on making the switch to the Championship and is valued at £2.5m.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men started the new campaign with a draw against QPR on Saturday and make the trip to Fratton Park at the end of August.
Get the inside track on your club as the new season begins & subscribe to Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan - our premium newsletter, sent every Thursday
Stoke swoop for Cisse
Stoke City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign forward Lamine Cisse from SC Bastia.
French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has claimed the Potters are closing in on the 22-year-old’s signature for 2.5m euros.
The young forward netted 11 goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances for the Ligue 2 side last term but is set to undergo a medical at the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday.
Mark Robins’ men sit three places above Pompey after the opening round of fixtures following their 3-1 win over Derby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.