Pompey have made six new signings this summer as John Mousinho looks to strengthen his side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has provided a three-word update over Pompey’s next piece of transfer business.

The Blues kick-started the new Championship campaign on a winning note on Saturday afternoon, with a 1-0 victory against Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Segecic’s 38th-minute debut goal was enough to steal the three points at the Kassam Stadium for Pompey’s new-look side.

Six new faces have so far arrived through the doors at Fratton Park as Mousinho looked to build on last season’s 16th-placed finish on their return to the second tier.

Segecic has been joined by John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and Yang Min-hyeok in making the switch to the south coast in the transfer window.

John Mousinho’s Pompey transfer update

With the Spurs winger the latest to seal his switch to PO4 on Friday afternoon, the head coach, though, isn’t expecting any imminent arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by BBC Radio Solent if the Blues were close to any further addition, Mousinho simply replied saying: ‘I don’t think so, no nothing’.

There were four debutantes at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Swift, Min-hyeok, Segecic and Bianchini all featuring, while Kosznovszky and Le Roux were unused substitutes.

The South Korean international became Pompey’s sixth signing of the window and was registered in time to make his first appearance off the bench - replacing the Swansea loanee on the hour mark.

Indeed, Mousinho was impressed with the impact the Spurs youngster had on the side having only been announced just 24 hours prior to kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho on Spurs’ Yang Min-hyeok

Yang Min-Hyeok has joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Spurs | Portsmouth FC

The head coach said: ‘Min-hyeok is a player ever since he - I’d say - burst onto the scene with QPR after coming over and signing for Tottenham in January was very good last season.

‘I saw him on a Friday night when QPR beat Derby 4-0, he was excellent on the night and I was grateful he didn’t start at Fratton Park a week later.

‘I thought he showed some real glimpses today, plenty to improve upon and plenty to work on but it was a bit of a baptism of fire throwing in a 19-year-old to go and see the game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Really pleased with him and we’re happy to make another addition in those wide areas. We’re looking to keep building on that.’

Although Colby Bishop was fit to start Saturday’s curtain raiser against Oxford United, there was a surprise absentee, with Josh Murphy not named in the squad.

The winger was sidelined after sustaining a slight hamstring issue in the final pre-season friendly against PEC Zwolle, but Mousinho believes the 30-year-old could be back as early as next week.

Meanwhile, Marlon Pack was missing due to a knee problem, while Jacob Farrell’s absence was down to selection.

Your next Pompey read: 29 brilliant pictures of partying Portsmouth faithful savouring Oxford United Championship win