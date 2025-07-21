There are less than three weeks to go until Pompey’s season-opener against Oxford United on August 9.
The Blues have added two new faces to the squad ahead of the curtain raiser at the Kassam Stadium, with Adrian Segecic and John Swift making the move to Fratton Park.
There are also plenty of rumours doing the rounds linking names with a switch to PO4 as John Mousinho looks to strengthen to his side.
Among those are Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky, with Pompey believed to be ‘very close’ to sealing the 23-year-old’s signature.
Meanwhile, Matt Ritchie’s Pompey career appears to be over after being allowed to find a new club this summer.
But could the Blues line-up for the season-opener next month?
We’ve put together what Mousinho’s 20-man squad to face Oxford United could look like if the current transfer rumours are true.
