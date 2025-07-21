What Portsmouth’s new-look Championship starting XI and bench would look like if transfer rumours are true

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey have made two new signings so far this summer.

There are less than three weeks to go until Pompey’s season-opener against Oxford United on August 9.

The Blues have added two new faces to the squad ahead of the curtain raiser at the Kassam Stadium, with Adrian Segecic and John Swift making the move to Fratton Park.

There are also plenty of rumours doing the rounds linking names with a switch to PO4 as John Mousinho looks to strengthen to his side.

Among those are Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky, with Pompey believed to be ‘very close’ to sealing the 23-year-old’s signature.

Meanwhile, Matt Ritchie’s Pompey career appears to be over after being allowed to find a new club this summer.

But could the Blues line-up for the season-opener next month?

We’ve put together what Mousinho’s 20-man squad to face Oxford United could look like if the current transfer rumours are true.

From left: Callum Lang, Harvey Knibbs, John Swift, Adrian Segecic.

1. What Pompey's new-look starting XI and bench could look like if current transfer rumours are true

From left: Callum Lang, Harvey Knibbs, John Swift, Adrian Segecic. | National World

An outstanding first-season at Fratton Park and has been given the number one shirt ahead of his second campaign in England.

2. GK: Nicolas Schmid

An outstanding first-season at Fratton Park and has been given the number one shirt ahead of his second campaign in England.

Has featured in all three of Pompey’s three pre-season friendlies and will be aiming to put his injury issues behind him after three hamstring problems last term. Will have Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin fighting for his spot in the starting XI.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

Has featured in all three of Pompey's three pre-season friendlies and will be aiming to put his injury issues behind him after three hamstring problems last term. Will have Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin fighting for his spot in the starting XI.

The centre-back will be another member of Mousinho’s squad who will be looking to stay fit for the whole season after calf and hamstring issues last season. There is plenty of competition for a spot at the heart of defence, with Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat fighting for a place.

4. CB: Conor Shaughnessy

The centre-back will be another member of Mousinho's squad who will be looking to stay fit for the whole season after calf and hamstring issues last season. There is plenty of competition for a spot at the heart of defence, with Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat fighting for a place.

